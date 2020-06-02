Kenneth Lee Reynolds, 75, Stockton, passed away on Saturday, May 30, in Springfield.
Ken was born in Pueblo, Colorado, to Knox and Pauline Reynolds on Sept. 10, 1944.
He married the love of his life, Sharon Mosher Reynolds, on December 23, 1967, in Dakota, Minnesota.
Ken served in the Vietnam War from 1967-1968. He was a heart transplant recipient on May 31, 2012. Ken worked at Tracker in Bolivar for 19 years before he retired to spend his final years with his family.
He enjoyed the outdoors, watching any animal coming into the yard to play, camping and especially spending time with his family.
He would be proud to let everyone know he was an organ donor, as was his son. Ken also was an active supporter to the Wounded Warrior Project.
Survivors include his wife, Sharon Mosher Reynolds; daughter Debbie Reynolds Williams; son-in-law Kelly Williams; granddaughter Shelby Williams; grandson Dyllan Williams; and many extended family members.
He is preceded in death by both of his parents, Knox and Pauline Reynolds; sister Pat Steffenson; brother James Knox “J.K.” Reynolds; and son Kenneth “Kenny” James Reynolds.
Memorial services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 13, at Bland-Brumback Funeral Home, Stockton.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the Wounded Warrior Project in Ken’s name are encouraged.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.