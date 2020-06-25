Phillips Media Group officially wished longtime circulation director Jim Kennedy a happy retirement with a reception the afternoon of Wednesday, June 17.
The event’s atmosphere was one of encouragement and celebration as former and current staff members, friends, family and supportive community members enjoyed a come-and-go retirement party for Kennedy at the offices of the Bolivar-Herald Free Press, Bolivar.
Early in the formal part of the celebration, PMG president Jim Holland shared his thoughts and some kind words with all in attendance regarding Kennedy’s professional departure.
Holland spoke of Kennedy’s years with PMG, calling Kennedy a consummate professional, a good friend and a terribly unpracticed golfer.
“Jim has seen it all and done it all here in his 20 years with us,” Holland said. “It’s been a blessing to work with him and we wish him nothing but personal success and enjoyment as he retires. He will be missed and there’s just no way I can say enough good things about what he’s done here with us.”
As peers and coworkers took turns sharing memorable moments and their appreciation for Kennedy’s years on staff, longtime PMG publisher Dave Berry shared a kind parting message peppered with professionalism and a dash of humor.
“They say to surround yourself with people smarter than you,” Berry said with a chuckle. “My time here at Phillips [Media Group] was always easier with Mr. Kennedy making things go so smoothly. It was a pleasure to work with him and he deserves the best in retirement.”
Kennedy, who was both jovial and stoic at times throughout the event, addressed those in attendance with an emotional message of thanks, admiration and said his years spent with PMG among great people and good friends is something he will never forget.
Gifts and pleasantries were exchanged throughout the afternoon as memories, anecdotes and future plans were shared among all those wishing Jim the best on his retirement path.
Kennedy confirmed he will continue to be a resource to those seeking guidance and will remain in his position as his replacement acclimates to the leadership role Kennedy held for two decades.
Additional message of congratulations can be addressed to Kennedy and sent to the office of the Bolivar Herald-Free Press at 335 S. Springfield, Ave. Bolivar, MO 65613.
