Experience Hearing Center LLC is helping area food pantries fill their shelves with a canned food/non-perishable food drive this fall.
Drop off at least two canned or non-perishable food items during the months of October, November and December and you will receive a pack of hearing aid batteries, limit one pack per person. Experience Hearing Center is open 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Thursday, at 1505 W. Austin, Nevada, unless otherwise noted.
Please only provide food in good condition, properly labeled by the maker and not expired. Recommended items for the food drive are everyday items as well as those which can be used for Thanksgiving and Christmas meals; including boxed stuffing/dressing, boxed mashed potatoes, canned green beans, canned cream of mushroom soup, canned dried onions and canned sweet potatoes or yams.
The two pantries to receive the donated items are First Christian Church in El Dorado Springs and Community Outreach in Nevada.
