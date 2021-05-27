A few blocks from Stockton High School, on Thursday, May 20, members of the Stockton Assembly Church held a free food distribution event for community members. The food boxes featured dairy, fruit, meat and produce.
Volunteers then gathered at the Stockton High School a few days following the Stockton Assembly’s event on Saturday, May 22, to pass out USDA food boxes for community members in need of food. The event initially began on Saturday, April 3, and has continued through the entire month of May.
The food boxes are distributed beginning at around 9:15 a.m. every Saturday at Stockton High School. The event will happen, rain or shine. Items within the food boxes include canned goods, fresh produce and milk.
The event will continue on the final Friday of May, which is May 29. Participants should stay in their cars as they receive produce cartons, and to be fair to all participants, it is preferred to limit participants to two produce cartons per trip around the line.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.