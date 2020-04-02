A guide to emergency food resources in the west central Missouri region is now available at the West Central Missouri Community Action Agency at www.wcmcaa.org/covid-19/.
As of Thursday, March 26, WCMCAA’s food access guide included 56 entries about food pantry, school, grocery and other emergency food resource arrangements across nine counties: Bates, Benton, Cass, Cedar, Henry, Hickory, Morgan, St. Clair and Vernon.
The guide is a work in progress. West Central invites the public and community partners to update and add information about food and other emergency resources using its online submission form.
West Central is open and serving all clients by phone and email while doors are closed to the public to reduce coronavirus exposure.
“West Central [Missouri Community Action Agency] is dedicated to serving our clients and supporting our partners during this time,” the organization’s chief executive officer Chris Thompson said. “We will do our best to amplify the courageous and creative efforts of citizens and community organizations across this region.”
The online guide is one way staff are working to identify and communicate available resources during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The agency’s food response team is connecting with community organizations to learn what they are doing and what they need. This team also is working with area organizations to coordinate sales and donations from local farms with available supply.
WCMCAA shares news daily at its Facebook page at WestCentralCares and offers the latest in social service program changes and other resources — such as COVID-19 emergency grant opportunities.
Inquiries via phone can be made by calling (660) 476-2185 and via email at info@wcmcaa.org.
