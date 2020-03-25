Annual water testing is once again available from the Cedar County Health Department. Area residents seeking to have residential, impounded and/or sourced potable water tested are asked to bring samples to the locations listed below for quality and safety testing.
Stockton
Interested parties in the Stockton area should bring water samples to the upper level of the Cedar County Health Department, Stockton Health Complex. Pickup of water samples will be Monday, March 23, and Thursday, March 25. Area participants should have sample(s) delivered by 2 p.m. to the facility located at 807 Owen Mill Rd., Stockton, on the dates listed above.
El Dorado Springs
Interested parties in the El Dorado Springs area should bring water samples to the Cedar County Health Department. Pickup of water samples will be Monday-Friday, March 23-27. Area participants should have sample(s) delivered by 1 p.m. to the facility located at 1317 Mo. 32, El Dorado Springs, on the dates listed above.
The cost for this service is $10 per sample and test results will be returned to participants from the state of Missouri via standard U.S. post.
Further inquiries regarding recommended containers and testing metrics can be made by calling the CCHD in Stockton at 276-6416 or El Dorado Springs at (417) 876-5477.
