Nobody can do everything, but everyone can do something.
Because of the busyness of the holiday season, Rob Haralson, manager of the SAMA Thrift Store in Stockton, is seeking individuals to help assess, sort and tag the multiple donations of clothing and merchandise received daily.
Everyone knows bargains abound at the store, but before merchandise qualifies to become a bargain it must first be examined to ensure broken, dirty or unusable items are not included in the items put on the racks and shelves.
The best bargain of all is the earnings which are left after expenses have been paid. These are deposited in the Ministerial Alliance Benevolence Fund and used to help those in need in our community turning every donation, purchase and hour of assistance given by volunteers into a “Circle of Life.”
If you can help, the greatest need is for people who can commit to working in the donation room one morning a week from nine to noon. This is 52 times a year. However, if once a week is too often, a commitment of once or twice a month (12 to 26 times a year) would also be greatly appreciated.
In addition, there is an ongoing need for groups of four people who can assist with sorting and bagging linens.
This work is done from 1 p.m. to 3 or 4 p.m. after the store has closed. Since there are currently five groups assisting with linens, they only come to help 10 times a year.
If you have three friends who would like to do this with you, the commitment would be even less for every group.
Lastly, there is a need for someone to measure, price and bag fabrics. This is a job which can be done at home at the convenience of the volunteer and would be especially fun for someone who likes to sew.
Everyone can be great because everyone can serve. If you can help, please call Rob at 276-9903.
