The Cedar County Republican is seeking the names of all veterans, past and present, with ties to Cedar County for inclusion in the newspaper’s annual Veteran’s Day tribute, to be published Wednesday, Nov. 6.
Submissions should include the veteran’s name, rank, years served, military branches served and any wars or conflicts served.
Deadline for submissions is noon Friday, Nov. 1, and may be brought to the Republican office at 26 Public Square, e-mailed to news@cedarrepublican.com or phoned to 276-4211.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.