With the lingering COVID-19 pandemic, fundraising plans for Veterans Memorial Park have not progressed as we had hoped during the last eight months. Currently going are raffles for a wheelbarrow full of liquor and snacks and for a lap quilt donated by Calico Clippers Quilt Guild of Stockton. Winners for these raffles will be drawn Wednesday, Nov. 11. If you have not purchased tickets yet, you can contact Marilyn Ellis at msellis1118@yahoo.com or (417) 276-7826.
The veterans park committee continues to meet and is moving ahead with plans for the future park. Construction phases have been identified with phase one to include excavation, concrete construction, flag poles and flags. Soon, letters will be mailed to large corporations explaining the project and seeking donations.
At the Oct. 22 meeting, a new fundraising project was initiated — adopt-a-yard.
ADOPT-A-YARD
The adopt-a-yard project will help specifically with the cost of the concrete pour and finishing. It is estimated the amount of concrete required will be about 30 cubic yards which means we need about $3,500 just for the concrete. Estimates are being obtained for finish work.
We already have two yards of concrete adopted. If you would like to donate money for concrete, you can adopt a yard or two or three of concrete, and here's how.
Send a donation of $100 or more with the note “Adopt-A-Yard” in the memo line of your check.
Send to:
Stockton Community Foundation
P.O. Box 105
Stockton, MO 65785
Anyone adopting a yard of concrete (or more) will have their names listed on a donor plaque which will be displayed permanently at the park.
ENGRAVED BRICKS
The committee has been promoting the sale of personalized, engraved paver bricks the past year. These bricks will become a permanent part of the park. If you have not ordered one yet, now would be a good time.
The committee will order in lots of 100 to keep shipping costs at a minimum. Currently, we have orders for 52.
Bricks are $50 each and include three lines with 20 characters for each line. They can honor or memorialize anyone or carry a generic message of support for the military. Any business, church, organization or individual can purchase them.
Brick order forms can be obtained several ways. Pick one up at at Woody's Fast Stop, the Stockton office of State Farm Insurance or the Cedar County Republican newspaper. Payment will not be accepted at these locations. Pick up the forms, fill them out, then mail them to the address on the form.
You also can email stocktonveteransmemorialpark@gmail.com and one will be sent to you.
Committee members include Don Hunt, chairman, Marilyn Ellis, Chad Pyle, Becky Groff, Ray Wimsatt, Leonard Hopkins, Chuck Schroder, Larry Evert, Gary Maugh, Doug Luman, Crissy Reeder, Woody Kahl and advisor Teresa Burns.
