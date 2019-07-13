Gas up the all-terrain vehicle and head out on a wilderness adventure like no other. Get up close and personal with elephants and egrets, polar bears and penguins, cockatoos and crocodiles and so much more. This summer kids will focus in on some amazing, real-life encounters with Jesus and discover the most amazing truth of all — Jesus Christ is the Messiah, the Son of God, and by believing we can have life in His name. Each day kids will make crafts, play fun games, enjoy tasty snacks, sing cool songs and learn about missions.
Come and join the fun at Stockton First Southern Baptist Church’s Vacation Bible School, from 6-8:30 p.m. Sunday-Thursday, July 14-18, at 405 Englewood Dr., Stockton.
The VBS is open for children age 4 years through grade 5. For more information, call the church office at 276-3441.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.