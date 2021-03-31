First Southern Baptist Church of Stockton will again host an Easter Sunrise Service at 6:45 a.m. on Easter morning at Stockton Lake’s first beach. Join the church as Pastor Steve Ewing delivers an Easter message as the sun rises over Stockton Lake.
Regular service will be held at the church at 10 a.m. Pastor Ewing’s sermon will be celebrating Jesus Christ’s resurrection, the promise of eternal life, and how this affects our daily life. First Southern Baptist is located at 405 Englewood D. and can be reached at 276-3441.
Lake Stockton Healthcare Facility will host an easter egg hunt with prizes beginning promptly at 2 p.m. on Friday, April 2, at the Lake Stockton Healthcare Facility on 1523 3rd Rd. in Stockton.
The hunt will be an outdoor event. Bring your own baskets or sacks. Children will hunt in different age groups on different areas of the yard.
Masks remain a requirement on LSHF’s campus. Social distancing is encouraged among those who do not have daily interactions. Children over the age of 3 must wear a mask if able.
Stockton Christian Church invites everyone in the community to the “This is Love” Easter Series at 10:30 a.m. on Easter Sunday at 10:30 a.m. when the series kicks off.
This season is a time of celebration, and everyone is welcome to join us. This is not just a run-of-the-mill Easter series — this is one with the potential to change lives as the reality of God’s infinite love for us not only set the events of Easter into motion, but still transforms our everyday lives.
Easter Sunday will be packed with: Sunrise service at 7 a.m., a free breakfast at 7:30 a.m., main worship service at 10:30 a.m. and a free egg hunt following the service for all children from babies to sixth grade.
Stockton Christian Church is located at 703 W. St. in Stockton. For more information, visit stocktonchristianchurch.com, find SCC on Facebook or call 276-4631.
St. Andrew Lutheran Church will have a drive-thru Easter egg hunt at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 3, located on Highway 39 South of Stockton. This year, families are asked to remain in their cars and proceed in the drive-thru line to receive an Easter egg Treat Bag. Children up to age 14 must be present in the car to receive an Easter Bag. For more information, call 276-3511 or (417) 840-1610.
The St. Peter the Apostle Church in Stockton will hold services for Lent and Holy Week. Mass will be held at 5:30 p.m. and Stations of the Cross at 6 p.m. on Friday, March 19.
Holy Thursday service will be at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 1, at St. Elizabeth in El Dorado Springs.
Good Friday service will be at 3 p.m. on Friday, April 2. Easter Vigil Mass will be at 8 p.m. on Saturday, April 3. Easter Sunday Mass will be at 10 a.m. on Sunday, April 4.
The Stables RV Park and Lake Shop on south Mo. 39 in Stockton will host an Easter egg hunt at 1 p.m. on Sunday, April 4. There will be over 1,000 eggs filled with candy.
