election

Cedar County Hospital Board Member (Vote for one)

David Bozarth — 571 votes

Amber Francis — 388

 

Stockton R-I Proposition Stockton Strong: 

Yes — 391 

No — 192 

 

Stockton R-I School Board Member (Vote for two) 

Michele Pate — 353

Dean Pate — 316

Heather White — 267

 

Humansville R-IV School Board Member (Vote for two) 

Debbie Johnson — 13 

Bobby McAntire —

Ellie Biron — 4

 

El Dorado Springs City Council (Vote for one)

Christopher Brett Entrikin — 140

Allen Hicks — 74

Alex Wuerz — 17

 

Stockton North Ward Alderperson

Barbara Pate — 72

 

Village Jerico Springs Trustees 

Troy Glenn Wallace — 8

Patty Carlene McCrery — 7

Roy Jerome Tate — 5

 

Omer Special Road Commissioner

Robert Stall — 7

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.