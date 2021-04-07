Cedar County Hospital Board Member (Vote for one)
David Bozarth — 571 votes
Amber Francis — 388
Stockton R-I Proposition Stockton Strong:
Yes — 391
No — 192
Stockton R-I School Board Member (Vote for two)
Michele Pate — 353
Dean Pate — 316
Heather White — 267
Humansville R-IV School Board Member (Vote for two)
Debbie Johnson — 13
Bobby McAntire — 8
Ellie Biron — 4
El Dorado Springs City Council (Vote for one)
Christopher Brett Entrikin — 140
Allen Hicks — 74
Alex Wuerz — 17
Stockton North Ward Alderperson
Barbara Pate — 72
Village Jerico Springs Trustees
Troy Glenn Wallace — 8
Patty Carlene McCrery — 7
Roy Jerome Tate — 5
Omer Special Road Commissioner
Robert Stall — 7
