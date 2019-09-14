Three new groups are forming at Stockton United Methodist Church this fall. Pastor Jim Coffer launched a group Sunday, Sept. 8, for younger adults titled “Building a Foundation of Faith.” This topical Bible study explores how one can grow in faith and find the faith they need to withstand doubt, discouragement and the storms of life. This group meets at 9:45 a.m. Sundays in Room 206 at the church.
Mitch Ross is leading “Disciple Bible Study I.” This intensive study of the entire Bible meets for 32 weeks. “Disciple Bible Study I” begins 9 a.m. Monday, Sept. 17, in Room 203.
Pastor Coffer is leading a study of the book of Revelation using the book “Breaking the Code” by Bruce Metzger and David De Silva. The book of Revelation contains passages of great beauty and comfort, as well as passages which strike us as bizarre, bewildering and sometimes frightening. How can we discern God’s message in this particular part of the Bible? We will seek to answer the question in this study. “Breaking the Code,” begins at 5 p.m. Monday, Sept. 23, in Room 203.
All are welcome to any or all of these group sessions. To register and order an optional book, call the church at 276-4717 or e-mail to stocktonumc@windstream.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.