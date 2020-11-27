Bass Pro Shops and White River Marine Group is significantly expanding its Tracker Boats plant in Bolivar, Missouri, doubling the square footage of its manufacturing capabilities and adding 300 new manufacturing jobs to the region, according to a news release.
The award-winning Bolivar manufacturing team produces America’s favorite boats — Tracker. The expansion comes in the wake of unprecedented popularity and strong demand for the brand’s expanded line of Sun Tracker Bass Buggy pontoon models. Offering unmatched quality and affordability, Bass Buggy boats allow thousands of families to make memories on the water for the first time.
“Bolivar is home to some of the finest craftsmen and women in America, and we couldn’t be more excited to showcase their skills and craftsmanship by proudly building more boats right here in America’s Heartland,” Bass Pro Shops and Tracker Boats founder Johnny Morris said, who revolutionized the boating industry in 1978 by introducing the world’s first professionally rigged and nationally marketed boat, motor and trailer packages. “These incredible boats will bring smiles and years of happy memories to families across North America and 21 countries around the world.”
The new facilities are located in Bolivar, 4 miles from the existing Tracker plant, and will double the brand’s manufacturing footprint in the area to about 210,000 square feet. To accommodate the expansion, Tracker acquired and will convert an existing warehouse into a state-of-the-art manufacturing plant, as well as construct a new adjacent building with a goal to begin onsite production next spring and complete new construction by summer.
First introduced in 1983, more families have owned a Sun Tracker pontoon boat than any other brand, with the Bolivar plant opening in 1988. The National Marine Manufacturers Association has honored Sun Tracker Boats with Excellence in Customer Satisfaction awards for the last eight years.
The NMMA’s Marine Industry Customer Satisfaction Index Awards recognize top-rated marine industry brands that actively measure customer satisfaction and pursue continuous improvement to better serve their customers.
