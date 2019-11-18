The 2019 football season for the Stockton Tigers concluded with a 52-26 loss to the Warsaw Wildcats Friday, Nov. 1, at Warsaw’s Randy Morrow Field.
Warsaw, seeded third in the Class 2 District 4 quarterfinal, took control early, forcing a three-and-out on Stockton’s opening drive, then scoring on a 61-yard touchdown pass from Matthew Couzens to Grayson Gregrich.
The Wildcats recovered a Stockton fumble two plays later and turned it into a 30-yard strike from Couzens to Jack Gardner. Warsaw then went for an onside kick and recovered it, leading to a 33-yard TD from Couzens to Clayton Simons. The Wildcats led 22-0 after one quarter and never looked back. Couzens was 7 of 15 passing for 178 yards.
Stockton settled down in the second quarter and used the triple option to move the ball effectively. Sophomore quarterback Layne Colvin scored three of his four TDs in the second period from the option, all on short runs.
One of the Tigers’ top weapons, Drew Wheeler, was limited by the Warsaw defense, catching just one pass for 52 yards and running five times on the jet sweep for 49.
Colvin ended up with 107 yards on 14 carries but had to leave the game early in the fourth quarter after absorbing a hard tackle. He was replaced by freshman Jay Baxter.
Junior Ben Green added 114 yards on 20 carries for the Tigers.
With the loss, Stockton’s season ended with an overall record of 4-6, 1-3 in the Mid-Lakes Conference. It was the final game for seniors Zach Burns, Derrick DeBoeuf, Cole Garretson, Sam McGuire, Drew Wheeler and Wyatt Woody.
Stockton 0 20 6 0—26
Warsaw 22 8 16 6—52
First quarter
WAR—Grayson Gregrich 61 pass from Matthew Couzens (Aidan Comer run), 8:50
WAR—Jack Gardner 30 pass from Couzens (Comer run), 6:00
WAR—Clayton Simons 33 pass from Couzens (run failed), 4:34
Second quarter
STO—Layne Colvin 2 run (Tanner Boyles run), 10:46
STO—Colvin 4 run (run failed), 4:09
WAR—Comer 1 run (Couzens run), 2:41
STO—Colvin 3 run (pass failed), 0:32
Third quarter
WAR—Comer 3 run (Simons pass from Couzens), 9:32
STO—Colvin 5 run (run failed), 7:21
WAR—Comer 1 run (Comer run), 1:05
Fourth quarter
WAR—Hunter Bagley 30 fumble return (run failed), 0:55
