Editor's note: The print version of this story contains an incorrect date. The correct date of the event appears here.
Tiger Tasters, Stockton’s community-run backpack program for food-challenged children in the Stockton school system and/or Head Start programs, will hold its annual organizational lunch noon Friday, Aug. 2, at the Stockton United Methodist Church Family Life Center.
During the informational event, Tiger Tasters volunteers will present the financial picture for the coming year and have sign-up sheets available for those wishing to contribute throughout the 2019-20 academic year.
Many area churches and civic groups come together to prepare food and pack it each week. The greater Stockton community also provides the funds necessary to buy the food items which are donated to children in need.
Only students who are identified as “in need” by Stockton R-I personnel receive 3-day weekend food backpacks from Tiger Tasters and no tax dollars are used for the program.
Lunch will be provided to all who have helped as well as community members who are interested in volunteering over the coming year.
Interested parties with any questions are encouraged to contact Angela Drake by calling 276-1218.
