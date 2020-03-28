Three confirmed positive cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) were reported to the Cedar County Health Department on Saturday, March 28, according to a Cedar County Office of Emergency Management news release.
All three reside in the Stockton area. To protect the identity of these individuals and their family members, individually identifiable information to the public cannot be released.
Health Department staff are working in coordination with the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) to determine any close contacts of these individuals who were possibly exposed. If there were any, health officials will provide guidance to these individuals and monitor them closely for the development of symptoms.
Cedar County Emergency Management asks the public to take appropriate precautions including good hygiene, social distancing and limiting in-person interactions. People who are sick with a fever and a cough, or shortness of breath, are advised to stay home and contact a health care provider or emergency room for guidance regarding symptoms and next steps.
“The best tips for prevention are still social distancing and proper hand washing,” Arlo Rupke, Incident Commander for Cedar County Emergency Management, said in the release. “Staying home if you are sick and avoiding close contact with others will help us limit any spread.”
For more information, visit the DHSS website at www.health.mo.gov/coronavirus or the CDC website at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus. A statewide COVID-19 hotline also operates 24 hours a day, 7 days a week at 877-435-8411.
