A view of Stockton Lake’s mile-long bridge from the water on a warm September afternoon.

 —Photo by Becky Jones

Wednesday, Sept. 18: 92-70, Mostly sunny

Thursday, Sept. 19: 91-71, Partly cloudy

Friday, Sept. 20: 88-70, Partly cloudy with scattered afternoon thunderstorms

Saturday, Sept. 21: 80-69, Mixed clouds and sun with scattered thunderstorms

Sunday, Sept. 22: 78-69, Scattered thunderstorms

Monday, Sept. 23: 78-67, Scattered and isolated thunderstorms

Tuesday, Sept. 24: 77-65, Scattered and isolated thunderstorms

Stockton Lake elevation: 866.20

Lake temperature: 79

Weekly precipitation: 0.01 inch

