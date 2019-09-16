50 years ago, Sept. 11, 1969
The ninth annual Black Walnut and Cheese Festival and Youth Fair will be held Thursday-Saturday, Sept. 25-27, at Stockton. There will be prizes given for exhibits in hobbies, fancy work, antiques, art and food.
The Stockton Board of Education has set Oct. 4 as the date on which they will sell the Caplinger Mills and Bear Creek schools. The buildings, grounds and surplus furniture will be sold at public auction.
25 years ago, Sept. 14, 1994
Cedar County commissioners took no action to place planning and zoning on the election ballot for the county, effectively ending a petition drive to set the issue before voters in November. A packed courthouse voiced both support and opposition for planning and zoning during its Monday, Sept. 12, meeting.
Volunteers are building a new pavilion on the west side of Stockton City Park. Park board member Howard Hamilton told the Stockton Board of Aldermen at their Monday, Sept. 12, meeting the new pavilion will be identical to the one on the east side, measuring 20 by 30 feet at an estimated cost of $3,000.
Football: Stockton 48, Greenfield 0.
10 years ago, Sept. 9, 2009
Douglas B. Brown, 39, Stockton, has been charged with two counts of animal abuse. According to a probable cause statement, Brown allegedly coaxed a neighborhood dog to the edge of his yard where Brown grabbed the dog and stabbed it several times, killing the dog. In another incident, Brown allegedly allowed his pit bull to go to the end of a 20-foot chain into a neighbor’s yard to attack another dog. Brown has posted a $50,000 bod and will be arraigned Wednesday, Sept. 23.
Football: Stockton 27, Ash Grove 7. El Dorado Springs 42, Archie 0. Softball: El Dorado Springs 6, Stockton 2. Stockton 5, Skyline 0. Volleyball: Stockton def. Lamar 25-9, 25-14.
