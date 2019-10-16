Time is running out for you to express your appreciation to a veteran’s service in the pages of the Cedar County Republican.
For only $20, you will receive a 2-column-by-4-inch color ad with the veteran’s information. For an additional $5, you can add the veteran’s picture.
The deadline for submission is Friday, Nov. 1. See the ad elsewhere in this issue for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.