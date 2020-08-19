Bolivar police chief Mark Webb has confirmed a 12-year-old juvenile male was the victim of a homicide the evening of Sunday, Aug. 16.
Around 10 p.m. Sunday evening, Polk County emergency dispatchers received a report of a deceased juvenile at a residential property located 1364 W. Parkview St.
Upon arrival, officers found a young man on the ground behind a building — the juvenile was in the prone position, motionless and appeared to have been severly beaten.
Additional investigatory efforts at the scene led officers to determine the juvenile victim suffered extreme trauma as a result of being bludgeoned with an antitue-style window weight.
While at the scene, it became apparent a domestic altercation had taken place between father and son, leading officers to detain and arrest the victim’s father, Chad Aaron Baker, 40, Dunnegan, under suspicion of domestic homicide.
Speaking to the extremely graphic nature of the scene and the crime itself, Webb commented on the gravity of the situation.
“These things are just incredibly unfortunate and unusual here,” Webb said. “We take all crimes here seriously, especially when they involved children. These things are tragic and they are tough on the family, the officers and first-responders alike. This is just incredibly unfortunate.”
BPD administration submitted a probable cause statement to the Polk County prosecuting attorney’s office after completeing investigatory efforts at the scene.
Baker, who currently is being held in the Polk County Jail, has been charged with first-degree murder, domestic assault and armed criminal action in his son’s homicide.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.