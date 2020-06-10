The City of Stockton has announced it will host its yearly citywide garage sale the weekend of June 20-21.
Clean out those attics, garages or storage buildings and turn your unused goodies into folding money!
Anyone in Stockton interested in participating is encouraged to visit the SACC office located at 3 Public Square, Stockton, or the CCR office located at 26 Public Square to register for the promotional efforts and to secure placement on the citywide map presented by the SACC and the CCR’s media partnership.
Submission deadline is 5 p.m. Friday, June 12 and participants and registrants will need to pay with cash or check.
Social distancing during all sales is recommended and up to individuals participating in any yard or garage sale. See the advertisement on page 2A for additional details.
Additional information regarding a citywide cleanup and additional refuse pickup options will follow in the near future and shared with our readers as soon as it becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.