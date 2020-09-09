The Stockton FFA chapter invites the community to attend its annual back-to-school mixer this week.
The mixer will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 10, in the east pavilion at Stockton City Park, and will offer food, beverages and games. Everyone attending is encouraged to wear a face mask and observe social distancing recommendations when possible.
