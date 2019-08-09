Stockton fall sports schedules
Date Varsity Football
Kickoff at 7 p.m.
8/23 Jamboree at Sarcoxie (6:30 p.m.)
8/30 at Miller
9/6 Ash Grove
9/13 Skyline
9/20 Strafford
9/27 at Fair Grove
10/4 at El Dorado Springs
10/11 Forsyth
10/18 Pleasant Hope
10/25 at Greenfield
11/1 District quarterfinal
11/8 District semifinal
11/15 District championship
11/22 State quarterfinal
11/29 State semifinal
12/6 Show-Me Bowl at Mizzou (3 p.m.)
Date Junior Varsity Football
Kickoff at 6 p.m.
9/3 at Miller
9/9 at Ash Grove
9/16 at Skyline
9/23 at Strafford
9/30 Fair Grove
10/7 El Dorado Springs
10/14 at Forsyth
10/21 at Pleasant Hope
10/28 Greenfield
Date Middle School Football
Kickoff at 5:30 p.m.
9/17 Greenfield
9/24 Fair Grove
10/1 at Skyline
10/8 El Dorado Springs
10/15 at Clever
10/22 at Strafford
Date Varsity/JV Volleyball
First serve at 6 p.m., except tournaments
8/29 Jamboree at Stockton
9/3 at Ash Grove
9/5 Lamar
9/7 Diamond JV Tournament
9/10 Bolivar
9/12 at Greenfield
9/17 at Buffalo
9/19 Springfield Catholic
9/21 at Buffalo Tournament
9/26 Butler
10/1 Forsyth
10/3 at Strafford
10/5 Stockton Invitational Tournament
10/8 at Skyline
10/12 at Willard Lori Endicott Tournament
10/14 Osceola
10/15 at Clever
10/17 El Dorado Springs
10/19 Fair Grove JV Tournament
10/21 Lockwood
10/22 at Fair Grove
10/24 at Marionville
10/28-29 District Tournament
11/2 Sectionals and quarterfinals (3 p.m.)
11/8-9 Show-Me Spike-O-Rama at Cape Girardeau
Date Middle School Volleyball
First serve at 5:30 p.m., except tournament
9/12 Lockwood
9/16 Pleasant Hope
9/19 at Bolivar
9/23 at Marionville
9/26 Fair Grove
9/30 at Ash Grove
10/1 at El Dorado Springs
10/3 Lamar
10/7 at Miller
10/10 Skyline
10/12 Stockton Tournament
10/14 Strafford
10/17 at Greenfield
Date Girls Varsity/JV Golf
Tee times as listed
9/3 at Springfield Catholic, 9 a.m.
9/5 at Nevada, 3:30 p.m.
9/9 at Butler, 4 p.m.
9/11 at Buffalo (JV only), 9 a.m.
9/16 at Bolivar (Varsity only), 8:30 a.m.
9/20 at Nevada (Varsity only), 8:30 a.m.
9/23 at Strafford, 9 a.m.
9/26 at Clever, 4 p.m.
10/1 Stockton home match, 4 p.m.
10/7 District Tournament, time and course TBA
10/14 Sectional Tournament, time and course TBA
10/21-22 State Tournament, Fremont Hills, Nixa
Date Varsity/JV Cross-Country
Start times as listed, * indicates Middle School will also run
9/7* Southwest Coaches Assn. at Bolivar, 8 a.m.
9/14* at Cottey College, Nevada, 8 a.m.
9/19* at Hollister, 3:30 p.m.
9/24* Stockton Invitational, 4 p.m.
9/28 Gans Creek Classic at Columbia, 9:30 a.m.
10/1* at Lamar, 4 p.m.
10/8* at Pleasant Hope, 3 p.m.
10/12* at Butler, 4 p.m.
10/23* Mid-Lakes Conference meet at Strafford, 4 p.m.
11/2 District Meet, time and course TBA
11/9 State Meet at Columbia, 9 a.m.
