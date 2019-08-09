Stockton fall sports schedules

Date    Varsity Football

Kickoff at 7 p.m.

8/23    Jamboree at Sarcoxie (6:30 p.m.)

8/30    at Miller

9/6      Ash Grove

9/13    Skyline

9/20    Strafford

9/27    at Fair Grove

10/4    at El Dorado Springs

10/11  Forsyth

10/18  Pleasant Hope

10/25  at Greenfield

11/1    District quarterfinal

11/8    District semifinal

11/15  District championship

11/22  State quarterfinal

11/29  State semifinal

12/6    Show-Me Bowl at Mizzou (3 p.m.)

Date    Junior Varsity Football

Kickoff at 6 p.m.

9/3       at Miller

9/9       at Ash Grove

9/16     at Skyline

9/23     at Strafford

9/30     Fair Grove

10/7     El Dorado Springs    

10/14   at Forsyth    

10/21   at Pleasant Hope    

10/28   Greenfield    

Date    Middle School Football

Kickoff at 5:30 p.m.

9/17    Greenfield

9/24    Fair Grove

10/1    at Skyline

10/8    El Dorado Springs

10/15  at Clever

10/22  at Strafford

Date        Varsity/JV Volleyball

First serve at 6 p.m., except tournaments

8/29        Jamboree at Stockton

9/3          at Ash Grove

9/5          Lamar

9/7          Diamond JV Tournament

9/10        Bolivar

9/12        at Greenfield

9/17        at Buffalo

9/19        Springfield Catholic

9/21        at Buffalo Tournament

9/26        Butler

10/1        Forsyth

10/3        at Strafford

10/5        Stockton Invitational Tournament

10/8        at Skyline

10/12      at Willard Lori Endicott Tournament

10/14      Osceola

10/15      at Clever

10/17      El Dorado Springs

10/19      Fair Grove JV Tournament

10/21      Lockwood

10/22      at Fair Grove

10/24      at Marionville

10/28-29 District Tournament

11/2        Sectionals and quarterfinals (3 p.m.)

11/8-9     Show-Me Spike-O-Rama at Cape Girardeau

Date    Middle School Volleyball

First serve at 5:30 p.m., except tournament

9/12    Lockwood

9/16    Pleasant Hope

9/19    at Bolivar

9/23    at Marionville

9/26    Fair Grove

9/30    at Ash Grove

10/1    at El Dorado Springs

10/3    Lamar

10/7    at Miller

10/10  Skyline

10/12  Stockton Tournament

10/14  Strafford

10/17  at Greenfield

Date    Girls Varsity/JV Golf

Tee times as listed

9/3       at Springfield Catholic, 9 a.m.

9/5       at Nevada, 3:30 p.m.

9/9       at Butler, 4 p.m.

9/11     at Buffalo (JV only), 9 a.m.

9/16     at Bolivar (Varsity only), 8:30 a.m.

9/20     at Nevada (Varsity only), 8:30 a.m.

9/23     at Strafford, 9 a.m.

9/26     at Clever, 4 p.m.

10/1     Stockton home match, 4 p.m.

10/7     District Tournament, time and course TBA

10/14    Sectional Tournament, time and course TBA

10/21-22  State Tournament, Fremont Hills, Nixa

Date    Varsity/JV Cross-Country

Start times as listed, * indicates Middle School will also run

9/7*      Southwest Coaches Assn. at Bolivar, 8 a.m.

9/14*    at Cottey College, Nevada, 8 a.m.

9/19*    at Hollister, 3:30 p.m.

9/24*    Stockton Invitational, 4 p.m.

9/28      Gans Creek Classic at Columbia, 9:30 a.m.

10/1*    at Lamar, 4 p.m.

10/8*    at Pleasant Hope, 3 p.m.

10/12*  at Butler, 4 p.m.

10/23*  Mid-Lakes Conference meet at Strafford, 4 p.m.

11/2     District Meet, time and course TBA

11/9     State Meet at Columbia, 9 a.m.

