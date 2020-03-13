Known internationally for its support of veterans and related causes, the national Elks organization is second only to the federal government in veteran support and Stockton’s local Elks lodge has taken its veteran-focused efforts further than usual this year by reaching out into the community in a different way for the first time.
Recently struck with back-to-back health blows, the Culberston family in Stockton found themselves in a position where keeping up with regular chores and maintenance around their small rural property had gone from retired routine to genuine daily struggle.
Nancy Culberston, who is battling a rare type of cancer in its third stage and husband Larry, a Vietnam veteran who has heart issues and diabetes, were chosen to be the local recipients of the Lake Stockton Elks lodge’s share of the Freedom Grant — a nationwide effort put forth by the Elks organization which allocates money to local lodges to do charitable work for veterans in need across the country.
Veterans committee chairman and 2020 lodge president-elect Denise Russo said this year’s grant was written with specificity, allowing funds to be used in several different ways.
“When we decided on staying local with some of this grant, this particular opportunity was brought to us by a couple of our members and we immediately moved on it,” Russo said. “Knowing we could help Larry and Nancy [Culbertson] with several repairs at once and make several things easier for them was an important ways to help a local veteran family.”
In this case, the grant funds are being directed to replacing several damaged and non-functioning windows, along with screen replacements for all the Culbertson’s residential windows, and a one-year maintenance plan, which offers inspections, upkeep and draft elimination services where necessary — the latter of which was donated by the Good ‘Ol Boys as an additional nod to the community-based effort in helping an area veteran.
“When we were told this was a veteran who needed help, we decided three things right off the bat,” Good ‘Ol Boys owner/operator Nick Hawkins said. “We were going to do this, no question, we wanted this to be a special job we put our personal time into and we were going to add something to it ourselves.”
Good ‘Ol Boys operator Joshua Harris added his own support for the charitable efforts which combined to make the donated work possible.
“It just feels right to give our time to something like this.” Harris said. “You don’t always get these opportunities and we wanted to be a part making sure this veteran was taken care of.”
Remaining humble, both Nancy and Larry Culberston shared emotional appreciation for the local lodge’s outreach.
“So much has gone on since we’ve both been struggling with our health, well, we just can’t keep up with some of these things,” Nancy Culberston said of the joint effort in the charitable efforts. “I can’t explain the amount of peace and relief this brings us both. Some of these windows have had problems for years and this is a huge help to us.”
Local contracting and window company, The Good ‘Ol Boys, can be reached by calling (417) 296-2419, online at www.weatherproofingpros.com or via the new business’ Facebook page.
Additional information regarding the Elks’ continued veteran support on both national and local levels can be found at ww.elks.org and the local Stockton lodge can be contacted by calling 276-1388 or visited at 803 Arnold Wallen Way, Stockton.
