The Stockton and El Dorado Springs Community Foundations are offering $10,000 in grants to the community.
Preference will be given to applications focused on supporting COVID-19 related needs in Cedar County.
The grants are available to any 501(c)3 organization such as local schools, city or county
entities. If you have an idea for a health and wellness program focused on supporting
COVID-19 needs, collaborate with any of the above and complete an application.
Applications will be accepted beginning Wednesday, April 8, and close Thursday, April 30.
Go to the Community Foundation of the Ozarks website to locate the application at https://www.cfozarks.org/affiliates/stockton and review the grant summary information.
To apply, click on the “Log On/Create an Account to Apply” link in the upper right hand corner of your screen. Once your account has been created, you can begin the grant application process. All work can be saved until you are ready to submit.
When you have completed your application, you can simply click on “Send to GrantHub.”
The application for amounts between $1,000 and $10,000 will be considered.
This grant is made possible from funds awarded by the Missouri Foundation for Health and the Stockton and El Dorado Springs Community Foundations, respectively.
For additional information, call Marilyn Ellis in Stockton at 276-7826 or Kay Forest in El Dorado Springs at (417) 321-4815.
