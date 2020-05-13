The Stockton Community Teachers Association will host a Facebook Live event for the Stockton R-I School District board of education candidates at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, May 15.
The candidates will be given an opportunity to express their views on current issues related to the R-I district.
The public is encouraged to watch the event in preparation for the Tuesday, June 2, election.
See more information at https://www.facebook.com/events/3354590014560163/
