A shiny trophy and many pairs of worn-out running shoes came back to Stockton after this year’s Missouri state cross country meet, signifying a highly successful running season for Stockton High School’s boys and girls cross country teams.
The boys’ team took the podium in Columbia for a fourth place win at state on Friday, Nov. 6; the girls’ team proved to exhibit impressive running prowess as well, claiming fifteenth place.
Ryan Pate, in his first year as R-I’s cross country coach, spoke on the overall season’s success, noting the high school’s cross country team’s relative young standing.
“On the boys’ side, we have a lot of sophomores,” Pate said. “We only had two seniors … And then the girls’ side, we actually had one returner from the girls’ team. There was only two high school girls last year — but we got six new girls this year. We actually had a full girls’ team for the first time in a couple of years, so that was pretty exciting.”
Speaking on the season’s progression, Pate said the high school boys’ team started out with a strong start during the Southwest Baptist University/SWCCCA Meet in Bolivar on Saturday, Sept. 5, when the boys won the meet in the class 2 division.
“The boys raced pretty well for the most part throughout the year,” Pate went on to say. “We had a couple of issues with quarantines and stuff like that, which threw us off for a few weeks, but it really bounced back near the end of September and October.”
The girls’ team improved “a lot” throughout the whole season, Pate added, noting most of them had not run cross country before.
“We had some that took almost five minutes off their 5K time throughout the year, so that was pretty exciting to see,” Pate added.
All of the runners’ work shined through during the teams’ district competition in Hermitage, which saw both the Stockton boy and girl teams take second place in districts.
“The boys got second [place] by one point, and the girls got second [place] by three points,” Pate said.
Leading up to the state meet, Pate said the runners were relatively relaxed; Pate noted the boys’ team had spent a few weeks ranked in Missouri’s top four in the state and were ranked eighth in the state going into state.
“The boys ran very well,” Pate said, speaking on state results. “We brought home a trophy, so that was pretty exciting.”
On the boys’ team, four runners — all of whom were sophomores — placed in the top 41 at state; additionally, two Stockton runners received all-state honors: Stockton sophomore Colby Adams took nineteenth place with a race time of 17:20, and sophomore Braden Postlewait took 21st state with a time of 17:22.
For the girls’ team, they ended up getting fifteenth place at state, with Stockton’s top runner being freshman Abby Kiley, who took 85th overall.
Given the impressive feats of the boys and girls’ teams this year — and given the relatively young grades of the runners — Pate said he is excited to see the runners progress in the future.
And since this season caps his first year coaching cross country in Stockton, Pate noted it has been an exciting time for him.
“This is only my second year in education,” Pate said. “I was the baseball coach and archery coach at Golden City last year … I ran in college, and I went to Stockton, so I’d been around cross county programs for a while.”
In the long term, Pate said this has been a “dream job,” and once the opportunity came up, he was extremely excited.
Overall, Pate said he believes the boys and girls met their goals for the season.
“They worked really hard,” Pate said. “They had a lot of early mornings in the beginning. They’d go in the morning all summer, and kind of at the beginning of school with the heat. They put in a lot of time on the roads and a lot of miles. I was really happy to see their hard work pay off at the end.”
Additionally, Pate spoke highly of Stockton Middle School’s cross country team, as well; the middle school boys’ team had six runners, and the middle school girl’s team had seven girls.
Most of the middle school runners are seventh graders. Pate said there are also a few eighth graders who will move up to the high school team next year, and the high school runners were “good leaders” as they practiced alongside each other.
“They did really well,” Pate said, noting the middle school team finished up their season a few weeks ago at the conference meet. “Our girls team placed third at the conference meet. I thought they ran pretty well there. Our boys also placed third at the conference meet.”
Looking forward, Pate said the results and progress this year points toward a promising glimpse ahead.
“The future’s looking pretty good for us,” he said.
