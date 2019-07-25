Amvets Post 116, Stockton, will host a creative painting class 5 p.m., Thursday, July 25.
Local resident and arts supporter Diane Moore will be the instructor and participants will be instructed on creative watercolor painting techniques.
The cost for the class is $20.
This is a non-smoking event and a small potluck dinner will be held afterward the class. A public kitchen is available for anyone wishing to prepare for a dish for the event.
Amvets Post 116 is located at 11885 Mo. 32, four miles west of the Stockton square.
Interested parties are encouraged to contact Beth Cumins via e-mail at ruthcramer@sbcglobal.net or by calling (816) 769-2196 to reserve a seat for the event.
