It’s graduation time again!
As April gives way to May, seniors throughout the county certainly are looking forward to graduation — albeit likely a different experience than what has long been anticipated by students, families and loved ones throughout the area.
Regardless of the different and unprecedented circumstances our county currently is in, graduation season is nearly upon us and the 2020 graduation package’s one-of-a-kind situation surely is one to be remembered for a lifetime.
Do not miss the opportunity to share some words of encouragement while personally specializing this keepsake issue of the Cedar County Republican!
Parents, family members, friends, area businesses, churches and local organizations all are encouraged to contact CCR’s marketing consultant Melanie Chance regarding special pricing and individual graduate sponsorships in the CCR’s annual commemorative graduation section.
Chance can be reached via email at melaniec@phillipsmedia.com or by calling 276-4211.
Specific graduate names and sponsorship ads are available on a first-come, first-served basis and the advertising deadline for all graduation-related advertising and sponsorships is Friday, May 8.
