Even with short-term closures, social distancing and stay-at-home orders and cancellations too numerous to list, Stockton Lake Sertoma Club found a creative way to put some local dollars to beneficial use.
Over the last week, SLSC members acquired almost 200 gift cards from area businesses, primarily focusing on those which are Stockton-based and/or locally owned.
SLSC board chairman John Baxter said the locally-focused plan was formed and executed swiftly — taking just over a week to materialize.
“Due to the current closures and orders in place, we did not have the opportunity to sponsor some of the local school and sport ventures we support,” Baxter said. “While that is certainly unfortunate, we looked for other ways to support the community.”
The effort from SLSC centered around keeping local dollars within the greater Stockton community while simultaneously supporting local businesses and front-line workers at numerous locations throughout the greater Stockton area.
Be it volunteers for the Stockton Area Ministerial Alliance, local emergency medical personnel, local law enforcement or other essential service workers, SLSC members spent several days over the past week delivering gift cards to area workers, along with a message of appreciation for the continuation of services each entity provides to the community.
Businesses who have sponsored SLSC efforts in the past were the organization’s primary focus as the group acquired more than $2,000 in gift cards as a means to return SLSC’s support for those who have previously sponsored and contributed to the local civic group’s communal efforts.
“It was a way for us to return support to businesses in our community,” Baxter said. “It’s what we do. A little bit goes a long way in times like these, especially if we do it together as a community.”
Additional information regarding SLSC outreach and events can be found by visiting the group’s website at stocktonlakesertoma.com or the group’s Facebook page.
