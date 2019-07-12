Preseason events for Stockton Tiger football have been announced.
The annual Powerade scrimmage is set for 9 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, at Joe Price Memorial Stadium. Admission is the donation of one sports drink.
The preseason jamboree will be at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23, at Sarcoxie High School.
The regular season for the Tigers opens at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30, at Miller.
