An investigation conducted by the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office has resulted in the arrest of a Sedalia man for allegedly burglarizing and vandalizing AmVets Post 116 in Stockton on Saturday, May 22.
Irvin John Rill, 64, is charged with class D felony second-degree burglary, class D felony stealing — $750 or more and class E felony first-degree property damage in Cedar County Circuit Court.
“We were able to come up with enough information to apply for a search warrant in Pettis County,” Cedar County Sheriff’s Office James “JimBob” McCrary said, speaking on the investigation.
McCrary said CCSO Detective Lt. Kevin Lowe went to Pettis County on Friday, June 4, to serve the search warrant with the Pettis County Sheriff’s Office, where numerous items of evidence were recovered.
McCrary noted that Rill's criminal record shows he is a prior offender. Rill is currently held at the Pettis County Jail without bond.
“These kind of things aren’t going to be tolerated by my office,” McCary said, speaking on the AmVets theft. “It really upset me when this happened, and I’ve just been working on it non-stop.”
Along with McCrary and Lowe, others CCSO officers involved in the investigation include Chief Deputy Jason Johnson, Deputy Tabitha Johnson, Sgt. Clay Jeffries and Deputy Colton Sawyer.
According to previous CCR coverage, AmVets post member Elva Weber said the post has been struggling for several years to pay bills, utilities, insurance, licenses and regular expenditures to continue to operate and offer a place for all veterans to come inside, have drinks and dinner on Fridays, as well as enjoy the company of their friends.
During the theft in May, the perpetrator removed the post’s safe from its base, destroyed the lottery machines and left debris all around the facility.
The cost of damage is anticipated to be several thousands of dollars, previous CCR coverage says.
