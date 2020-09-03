In a follow-up to continued breaking news coverage from the Cedar County Republican, Cedar County prosecuting attorney Ty Gaither has confirmed a search warrant was served at the Circle of Hope Girls Ranch in Humansville the afternoon of Tuesday, Sept. 1.
The local facility, which bills itself as a faith-based reformatory organization for troubled female teenagers, currently is the subject of an ongoing state investigation related numerous reports of mental, physical and sexual abuse.
In recent weeks, 25 young teenage females were removed from the facility by state authorities based upon an investigation which appears to be growing in size and scope.
Gaither himself would not comment on the topic further due to the stipulations of the ongoing investigation; however, off-the-record sources told the CCR some materials and possible evidence likely was removed from the facility as a result of the search.
A return of the warrant is due to the court system within 10 days of its execution, and typically is accompanied by a manifest of any items seized for evidentiary purposes.
To date, and despite repeated communication attempts, no response has been received from Circle of Hope owners Boyd and Stephanie Householder, nor the facility’s legal representation, Kirksey Law Firm of Bolivar.
Additional information will follow as the Cedar County Republican continues its coverage of this developing situation.
