Ruby Leota (Wallen) Meyers, 93, beloved wife, mother and grandmother, passed away at Lake Stockton Healthcare Facility at 11:18 a.m. on Saturday, May 8. She was born December 12, 1927, to Walter and Edna (Kelling) Wallen. Ruby was the second of five daughters born to Walter and Edna.
Thirteen days after the birth of their fifth daughter on Jan. 2, 2935, Edna passed away. Leaving Walter a widow. He later married Ressie Turner on March 31, 1937. Ressie raised Ruby and her sisters as her very own.
Ruby graduated from Stockton High School and then went on to graduate from business college in Springfield.
On February 14, 1949, Ruby married the love of her life, Kellis Lathan Meyers. They have two sons, Gary (Jeni) Meyers of Jacksonville, Arkansas and Dudley (Gayle) Meyers of Spokane, Washington.
They traveled extensively as a Navy family. Upon Kellis’ retirement from the service they settled in El Dorado Springs. Ruby worked many, many years for Fugate Insurance before she retired as well.
She is survived by her sister Beulah (Ivan) Cargill and many nieces and nephews.
Ruby has four grandchildren: Gary (Donetha) Meyers of Helena, Arkansas; Joanna (Craig) Cruzan of North Pole, Alaska; James Meyers of Medford, Oregon; and Scott (Virginia) Meyers of Reardan, Washington. There are three great grandchildren; Lindsay Cruzan, Logan and Nova Meyers.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Edna; her stepmother, Ressie; her husband, Kellis; and three sisters, Lois Haynes, Eulalah Pyle and Genevieve Hickman.
A viewing has been scheduled for Tuesday afternoon May 18, at Bland Brumback Funeral Home, located at 306 South High Street, Stockton, followed by a graveside service at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, May 19, at Stockton Cemetery in Stockton.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. Jude Hospital or the Lake Stockton Healthcare Facility.
