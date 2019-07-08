Dear Editor,
To follow up my previous letters, getting land for a starter farm ranch is the real problem with the high cost of land. Why not rent or lease Missouri farm land? Make it easy for people to get on land and let them use their brainpower and muscles and hard work to make a go.
This would not be a giveaway or a freebie. Why let a piece of land grow up in weeds or brush and the building just fall in? Why not collect tax money and have a family live on a potential Missouri farm that will be a good thing for a community, county and state. No giveaways or freebies.
I would hope the House and Senate would think and write and pass such legislation to make this a real thing. Of course some would fail, but some would become Missouri farmers and ranchers. Kids could become FFA and 4-H members. The whole family could learn the farm and ranch business.
Wouldn’t it be nice to see the school bus pick up kids going to rural school and re-populate our rural areas? I hope so.
Ernie Rucker
Stockton
