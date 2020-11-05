The Stockton United Methodist Go Green Team invites our community to recycle all kinds political yard signs and residential light bulbs, Sunday, Nov. 15, 9:30-10:30 a.m., and Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2-4 p.m.
Extend this rare opportunity to recycle steel yard sign stands, paper and plastic signs from the 2020 election to all those old stored signs.
Recycle bulbs without mercury for free: incandescent and halogen. Classified as universal waste, they are recycled for their glass, metal, and other materials.
Recycle mercury-containing bulbs for a fee which passes directly to the companies who extract mercury: florescent tubes ($1/tube), metal halide ($2.50/bulb), except Lowe’s accepts light emitting diodes and compact fluorescents for free. We do not accept broken bulbs.
Drive into the SUMC east portico for a masked Go Green Team steward to safely collect your signs and bulbs from your trunk or back seat. Please stay in your car and do not unload them yourself.
To safely transport CFLs, LEDs, and metal halide bulbs, seal each in a zip-lock bag, one per bag. Transport florescent tubes in the box the new ones came in—take your box back home, or carefully wrap them in protective material that prevents them sliding out. Transport incandescent and halogen bulbs loose in a sturdy bucket or box.
To protect human health, many municipalities require recycling mercury-containing light bulbs. The Environmental Protection Agency estimates that 600 million fluorescent tubes are disposed of annually, with over 80% ending up in landfills where they release mercury into the environment. Breaking mercury-containing bulbs increases the planet’s mercury burden. One CFL contains about 4 mg of vaporized mercury, one 4-foot florescent tube contains about 12 mg. Mercury released from a broken bulb instantly evaporates into an invisible, odorless, toxic vapor that can cause serious health injury and may be lethal when people breathe and inhale it into their lungs.
Mercury, a world-wide contaminant, persists in the environment. Processes in the environment convert it into methylmercury which bioaccumulates up the food chain. Years ago, this prompted the Mo. Department of Health and Human Services to issue a statewide advisory on eating top level predator fish species (such as largemouth bass) greater than 12 inches long from Missouri lakes and ponds; it is still in effect.
It is better to recycle valuable, toxic mercury from bulbs than to set bulbs out with the trash where they almost always break and release the mercury before the broken glass shards are buried in our landfills. Choose to recycle rather than dispose of these mercury-containing bulbs with your household trash.
The SUMC Go Green Team delivers the CFLs and LEDs to Lowe’s for free recycling — all other bulbs to the Computer Recycling Center in Springfield. For safety, bulbs are not stored in the church, so please do not drop them off at any other time.
Marcum, a United Methodist EarthKeeper, leads the Creation Care Ministry at Stockton United Methodist Church.
