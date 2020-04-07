Raymond Lee Jordan, 75, Branson, passed away Wednesday, April 1, in Springfield.
Ray was born in Gardner, Kansas, to Claud and Elva Jordan, on May 13, 1944.
Ray had two sisters, Shirley Cummings of Baldwin City, Kansas, and Darlene Randall.
He went to school at Baldwin City, Kansas. He married Rita Alice Fales on Dec. 18, 1982, at the University of Kansas Chapel.
He graduated from The University of Kansas with a business degree. Ray worked as a truck driver and cattle rancher for most of his life. He was involved in many activities in his church including Knights of Columbus, choir, finance committee and many charities.
He was most proud of his family and farming.
Survivors include his loving wife, Rita, and his seven children; Mary Hodges and Leon Fales, Lawrence, Kansas; James Fales, Raymore; Briana Fullenkamp, Northlake, Texas; John Fales, Waynoka, Oklahoma;, Dr. Roger Fales, Sturgeon; and Amy Fales-Jordan, Branson.
He was blessed with 13 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by a daughter, Yvonne Jordan; and sister, Darlene Randell.
Our family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the many doctors, nurses, health professionals, and blood donors that helped Ray through his journey. Thank you to the PAN Foundation who helps those with CLL, and to the Tramain House, Bolivar, who made us feel at home through all of this.
Funeral services will not be held for the foreseeable future due to the COVID-19 social distancing requirements. A celebration of life will be held at St. Peter The Apostle Catholic Church, Stockton, when possible. Friends and family will be notified once a date is confirmed.
In the interim, memorial contributions may be given to Central Care Cancer Center, Bolivar.
