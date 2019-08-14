Civil Cases
Midland Funding LLC, West Des Moines, Iowa, plaintiff, vs. Marilyn Ruth Allen, Jerico Springs, defendant, suit on account, consent judgment against defendant, $636.06.
American Express National Bank, Thousand Oaks, California, plaintiff, vs. Jeremiah Allen Curtis, Stockton, defendant, breach of contract, default judgment against defendant, $10,701.07.
Tower Loan of Missouri dba Tower Loan of Nevada, plaintiff, vs. Matthew John Richards et al, El Dorado Springs, defendants, promissory note, default judgment against defendants, $3,965.23.
Midland Funding LLC, West Des Moines, Iowa, plaintiff, vs. Roberta L. Sumner, Stockton, defendant, suit on account, default judgment against defendant, $892.07.
Cedar County Memorial Hospital, El Dorado Springs, plaintiff, vs. Clifford D. Bryant, El Dorado Springs, defendant, suit on account, case dismissed by court without prejudice.
Florence Tyler, Wichita, Kansas, plaintiff, vs. Shane Heath Gardiner, El Dorado Springs, defendant, landlord complaint, consent judgment against defendant, plaintiff awarded possession of real estate, defendant to remove his property by 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6.
Lorin Smith, Stockton, plaintiff, vs. Codie Lee Gregory et al, defendants, landlord complaint, consent judgment against defendants, $2,500, plaintiff awarded possession of real estate, defendant to remove his property by 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6.
Unifund CCR LLC, St. Louis, plaintiff, vs. Robert S. Newberry, El Dorado Springs, defendant, breach of contract, hearing scheduled for 9 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10.
Midland Funding LLC, San Diego, California, plaintiff, vs. Sheryl Ann Moore, El Dorado Springs, defendant, suit on account, hearing scheduled for 9 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24.
Vehicle Claim
Jeremy W. Gish, El Dorado Springs, petitioner, vs. Director, Department of Revenue, Jefferson City, respondent, petition filed for application for motor vehicle title, hearing scheduled for 9 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10.
Felonies
Kirby Dean Doeden, Stockton, charges pending, court finds probable cause during preliminary hearing and orders defendant to appear at 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 12, for further proceedings. Court continues defendant’s release on bond.
Kyle Newton, El Dorado Springs, first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle, class D felony; and possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana or cannabinoid, class D felony, case management conference scheduled for 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21.
Victor G. Sylvia, Springfield, fourth-degree domestic assault, third or subsequent offense, class E felony; and armed criminal action, unclassified felony, probable cause statement filed, warrant issued with $25,000 bond.
Misdemeanors
Dana Lee Bowman, Mosby, failure to register a motor vehicle, class B misdemeanor, guilty plea, suspended imposition of sentence, six months of court-supervised probation. Case review hearing scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020.
Bryce Holden Collins, Stockton, minor visibly intoxicated/blood alcohol content more than 0.02%, first offense, class D misdemeanor, guilty plea, suspended imposition of sentence, six months of court-supervised probation. Payment review hearing scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4, case review hearing scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, July 29, 2020.
Jackson Hill, Willard, fishing without a permit, Missouri resident, class A misdemeanor, guilty plea, fine $24.50.
Donald William Hixson, Nevada, violation of order of protection for adult, class A misdemeanor, guilty plea, fine $100. Payment review hearing scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 3.
Crystal Dawn Lake, Milo, driving while revoked or suspended, second or third offense, class A misdemeanor, suspended imposition of sentence, six months of court-supervised probation. Payment review hearing scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 19, case review hearing scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, July 28, 2021.
Mary Frances Painter, El Dorado Springs, failure to register a motor vehicle, class B misdemeanor, guilty plea, fine $20. Payment review hearing scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 3.
John Jacob Cox, El Dorado Springs, driving while revoked or suspended, first offense, class D misdemeanor; failure to wear seat belt, infraction; and failure to display license plates, infraction, initial appearance scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4.
Curtis Goff, Beloit, Kansas, fishing without a permit, non-resident, class A misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4.
Gilbert G. Patrick, Nevada, hunting, trapping or fishing without a permit, class A misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4.
Donavan Oswald, Kansas City, fishing without a permit, non-resident, class A misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4.
Richard D. Sanderson, El Dorado Springs, speeding by 16-19 mph, class C misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21.
Traffic Cases
Paul W. Long, Bolivar, defective equipment, guilty plea, fine $125.
Max Eric Nash, Stockton, failure to equip motor vehicle or motor-drawn vehicle with two approved red tail lamps, guilty plea, fine $50.50.
William Carl Stefan III, Lockwood, speeding by 1-5 mph, guilty plea, fine $50.50.
Jesse L. Ewing, Stockton, driving without a valid license, found guilty by trial, fine $60.50.
Rebecca D. Hendricks, Stockton, failure to register a motor vehicle, guilty plea, fine $50.50.
Alyssa Irene Thomas, Stockton, failure to register a motor vehicle, guilty plea, suspended imposition of sentence, six months of court-supervised probation. Case review hearing scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020.
Municipal Cases
Mark A. Dyer, Stockton, shoplifting, guilty plea, fine $100.
Brooke C. O’Keefe, Stockton, excessive noise, guilty plea, suspended imposition of sentence, six months of court-supervised probation. Payment review hearing scheduled for 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 5, case review hearing scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020.
Kolten Forrest Pyle, Dadeville, possession of drug paraphernalia, guilty plea, fine $150.
Marriage
Dustin James Hill, 22, Stockton, and Kalee Lexus Langford, 18, Stockton.
Dissolutions
Erinn Kelly Bollinger, Humansville, petitioner, vs. Richard James Bollinger, Flemington, respondent, dissolution with children, consent judgment on dissolution.
Wyonda S. Gray, petitioner, vs. Alan D. Gray, Bolivar, respondent, dissolution without children, judgment on dissolution.
Scott Amburgy, El Dorado Springs, petitioner, vs. Kayla Amburgy, Water Valley, Kentucky, respondent, dissolution with children, proposed parenting plan filed, civil motion hearing scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24.
Debra Marie Sanders, Stockton, petitioner, vs. Kip Allen Sanders, Nevada, respondent, dissolution without children, family law interim order, hearing scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3.
Chad D. Parsley, Jerico Springs, petitioner, vs. Leah Marie Parsley, Des Moines, Iowa, respondent, family law interim order.
Danny T. Cole, Stockton, petitioner, vs. Mary E. Cole, Marietta, Georgia, respondent, dissolution without children, family law interim order.
Protection Orders
Tana L. Lumley, petitioner, vs. Tyler W. Miller, El Dorado Springs, respondent, adult abuse stalking, default judgment for full order of protection. Hearing scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13.
Leona R. Owsley, petitioner, vs. Chipper E. Owsley, respondent, adult abuse without stalking, case dismissed without prejudice.
Angela L. Dupre, petitioner, vs. Carl M. Reid, respondent, adult abuse stalking, case dismissed without prejudice.
Amanda G. Johnson, petitioner, vs. Darrel E. Bartkoski, respondent, adult abuse stalking, case dismissed by parties.
Desirae E. Smith, petitioner, vs. Donn G. Smith, Kansas City, respondent, child protection act, case consolidated into another case.
Lajeana C. Martin, petitioner, vs. Aron P. Zimmer, El Dorado Springs, respondent, adult abuse stalking, ex parte order of protection, hearing scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13.
Susan N. Fields, petitioner, vs. Jeffrey Steven Fields, El Dorado Springs, respondent, adult abuse stalking, ex parte order of protection, hearing scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20.
Randi K. Greenstreet, petitioner, vs. Chipper E. Owsley, Schell City, respondent, adult abuse stalking, hearing scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20.
Leona R. Owsley, petitioner, vs. Chipper E. Owsley, Schell City, respondent, adult abuse stalking, hearing scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20.
Nadine Sinclair, petitioner, vs. Michaeleen A. Rollag, Stockton, respondent, adult abuse stalking, ex parte order of protection, hearing scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20.
Sheriff’s Office
The Cedar County Sheriff’s Office law enforcement log for Aug. 4-10.
Sunday, Aug. 4: Received a call of a subject wanting to commit suicide on E. 350 Road, El Dorado Springs. Handled by an officer.
Sonic Drive-In, Stockton, called and asked to have a subject removed from the premises. The subject was gone when officer arrived.
Received a call of property damage on E. 1480 Road, Stockton. The caller claimed a suspect broke in, stole ammunition and broke the garage door. Handled by an officer.
Received a call stating a trespasser was on the premises on Englewood Drive, Stockton, and would not leave. An officer advised the subject to come back another time with a third party to retrieve belongings. The scene was clear and no report was taken.
Received a call requesting help with a bobcat in the yard on S. Mo. 39, Stockton. The animal was gone when an officer arrived.
Traffic stop on S. Mo. 39, Stockton. A warning was given.
One ambulance call in Stockton, two in El Dorado Springs.
Monday, Aug. 5: Traffic stop at Cedar Ridge Stockton. No action was taken.
Received call of a motor vehicle accident on U.S. 54 near 363 Road, El Dorado Springs. Medical assistance was dispatched and later canceled. Transferred to another agency.
An officer was out on a follow-up on College and Charles streets, Stockton. Benjamin Johnson was arrested for an active Polk County warrant.
Received a call stating a security lock had been broken at a unit at Serenity Storage on Airport Road, El Dorado. The caller believed they wanted to steal a car in the unit. Another unit’s lock also was cut.
An officer was out on a follow-up on 2101 Road, Stockton. Negative contact was made.
Three ambulance calls in Stockton, two in El Dorado Springs.
Tuesday, Aug. 6: Federal Protection reported an alarm at Stockton Elementary School. The call was later canceled.
An officer called in to report information on an earlier call on E Route EE, El Dorado Springs.
Received a call of disorderly conduct on Route EE, El Dorado Springs. The scene was clear and a report was taken.
A subject came into the sheriff’s office to make a statement of trespassers using his property on E. 1320 Road for a dumping place. He posted no-trespassing signs and they stole them and continued to dump trash.
El Dorado Springs police called stating Greene County told them there is a suspicious vehicle on U.S. 54. A vehicle was sitting in bushes with a door open. The vehicle was gone when an officer arrived.
Received call of a motor vehicle accident at Bear Creek. The caller stated a vehicle hit his and continued. Received a call from a female motorist stating she didn’t want to stop because she didn’t feel safe. She will come into the sheriff’s office and fill out a statement.
Traffic stop near Dollar General, Stockton. No action was taken.
Six ambulance calls in Stockton, seven in El Dorado Springs.
Wednesday, Aug. 7: Received a call of a suspicious person on E. Route B, Jerico Springs. Handled by an officer.
Theft reported at Airport Village, Stockton. The scene was clear and a report was taken.
Received a call of two suspicious people walking on Mo. 39 north of Mo. 32. Sarah Hutchens and Brennan Murray were arrested.
Received a call of a horse out on U.S. 54 and Mo. 39, El Dorado. Handled by an officer.
Received a call of a suspicious person at Hawker Point, Stockton. The caller launched his boat and went back up to his vehicle to find a suspect looking in the car windows and then taking off. The caller just wanted information noted.
Received a call of a vehicle blocking the road near Ewing Concrete. The vehicle was gone when an officer arrived.
Received a request to check the well-being of a subject on Route Z, Stockton. Handled by an officer.
Received a call stating the tailgate off his pickup has been stolen on S. Mo. 97, El Dorado Springs. The scene was clear and a report was taken.
An officer reported an abandoned vehicle on Route A, Stockton, not a road hazard.
Received a call of a suspicious vehicle on E Route EE, El Dorado Springs. The caller called back and canceled.
Monitor Station reported alarm going off at E. 380 Road, El Dorado Springs. The call later was canceled.
Casey’s, Stockton, reported a vehicle at the pump and an individual inside appears to be passed out. Handled by an officer.
Received a call of subjects being held against their will on Orchard Street, Stockton. An officer made contact and the subjects said they were not being held.
One ambulance call in Stockton, three in El Dorado Springs.
Thursday, Aug. 8: Traffic stop at Orleans Trail. A warning was given for a lane violation.
Received a call of a dog bite. The subject requested to fill out a medical form. The owner refused to give any information about the dog. Handled by an officer.
An officer was out at Route B and Cedar Creek bridge. An abandoned vehicle was off the road and stickered.
Allison’s, El Dorado Springs. reported a drive-off. Handled by an officer.
Received a call stating a subject threatened to kill himself and harm others if he didn’t get what he wanted at Airport Village, Stockton. Handled by an officer.
A resident reported property being removed from the home on Park Street, Stockton. Believes someone is watching and knows when the resident is gone. The scene was clear and a report was taken.
Received a call of a raccoon appearing to be injured on RB Road and Blake Street, Stockton. An officer checked the raccoon and it did not seem aggressive or injured and is out of the roadway.
Three ambulance calls in Stockton, two in El Dorado Springs.
Friday, Aug. 9: Traffic stop on RB Road, Stockton. A warning was given.
Traffic stop on Route A and Mo. 32. The scene was clear and no report was taken.
Traffic stop on Mo. 215, Stockton. A warning was given.
Traffic stop on Oak and Bryant streets, Stockton. A warning for speeding was given.
Alert 360 reported an alarm sounding on E Route B, Jerico Springs. Handled by an officer.
Federal Protection reported an alarm on Mo. 39. The call was canceled.
Received a call of an injured deer on W. Mo. 39. The deer was handled at the scene.
Received a call of a family matter at State Park Marina. Dustin Smith was arrested.
An officer was out on a follow-up on S. 2101 Road, Stockton. A citation was issued to Rachel Lopez.
Received a report of a possible fight at Woods Supermarket, Stockton. Handled by an officer. There was no fight.
Two ambulance calls in Stockton, five in El Dorado Springs.
Saturday, Aug. 10: Traffic stop on Mo. 215 and 1425 Road, Stockton. A warning was given.
Traffic stop on N. Mo. 39 Stockton. A warning was given.
Traffic stop near Woody’s Fast Stop, Stockton. Drake Sweeten was arrested.
Traffic stop on S. Mo. 39, Stockton. A warning was given.
Received a request for a building check on High Street, Stockton. All was secure.
Received a call of a suspicious person at Hammons Emporium, Stockton. The subject was clear and no report was taken.
Traffic stop near The Hill Church, Stockton. A warning was given.
Traffic stop on Mo. 39 and 1674 Road, Stockton. A warning was given for lane changes.
Received a request to check the well-being of a subject on Mo. 32 east of Filley. Handled by an officer.
Received a call of a suspicious person on 381 and 320 roads, El Dorado Springs. Handled by an officer.
Traffic stop on Route M and Mo., 32 Stockton. A warning was given for speeding.
Traffic stop on Mo. 32 and Sac River, Stockton. A warning for speeding was given.
Traffic stop on Mo. 32 and Route A, Stockton. The scene was clear.
Received a call of cattle out on Route M, Stockton. The cattle were gone when an officer arrived.
Traffic stop near Woods Supermarket, Stockton. A warning was given.
Five ambulance calls in Stockton, four in El Dorado Springs.
El Dorado Police
The El Dorado Springs Police Department incident report for Aug. 5-11.
Monday, Aug. 5: Officers responded to 501 E. U.S. 54, concerning a report of a suspicious person. The investigation led to the arrest of Kyle D. Newton, 32, for the probable cause of first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle, possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, and second-degree trespassing. Officers completed a probable cause statement for these charges. Officers then served Newton with a Cedar County felony warrant charging him with first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle and possession of a controlled substance, except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid, with a bond of $25,000. He was also served summonses for possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and second-degree trespassing. He was released to the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office for holding.
Tuesday, Aug. 6: Officers responded to a theft from a motor vehicle at 511 S. Main. The investigation revealed the theft of two Missouri-issued license plates, numbered EA9-A4C. A report was taken and the investigation continues.
Officers responded to a domestic assault at 511 S. Main. The investigation led to the arrest of Victor G. Sylvia, III, 39, on the probable cause of third-degree domestic assault, unlawful use of a weapon, armed criminal action and fourth-degree Assault in. Officers completed a probable cause statement for these charges. On Wednesday, Aug. 7, officers served Sylvia with a Cedar County felony warrant charging Sylvia with fourth-degree domestic assault in and armed criminal action with a $25,000 bond. He was released on bond pending a court appearance.
Wednesday, Aug. 7: Officers responded to 121 W. Joe Davis in reference to trespassing. On Friday, Aug. 9, officers arrested Harold K. Williams, 45, charging him with trespassing and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was released on summons pending a court appearance.
Officers responded to 410 E. McCray in reference to tampering. The investigation led to the arrest of Joseph M. Burnett Jr., 42, charging him with tampering. He was released on summons pending a court appearance.
Officers arrested Tonya J. Phillips, 31, for an active Nevada municipal warrant charging her with failure to appear on the original charge of no proof of insurance, with a cash-only bond of $195. She was released on her own recognizance pending a court appearance.
Thursday, Aug. 8: Officers arrested Kristopher L. Beard, 26, for an active El Dorado Springs municipal warrant charging him with failure to appear per subpoena, with a bond of $75.50. He was released on bond pending a court appearance.
Officers arrested Eva L. Million, 38, Fort Scot, Kansas, for an active Vernon County warrant for failure to appear on the original charges of failure to yield to an emergency vehicle, unlawful possession of an illegal weapon, and driving while revoked/suspended, with a cash-only bond of $1,000, an active Nevada municipal warrant charging her with failure to appear, on the original charges of failure to appear on a payment plan on the original charges of driving while revoked, expired license plates, no proof of insurance, interference with officer duties and failure to appear, with a cash-only bond of $773, and an active Bates County warrant charging her with failure to appear on the original charge of passing bad checks, with a bond of $2,500. She was released on bond pending a court appearance.
Officers responded to a report of an obnoxious dog at 300 N. Summer. The investigation led to the arrest of Christopher A. Gray, 28, for an active El Dorado Springs municipal warrant charging him with failure to appear for dog ordinance violations, with a bond of $252. Officers also served Gray with a summons for an obnoxious dog. He was released on bond pending a court appearance.
Friday, Aug. 9: On August 9, 2019, officers responded to a larceny at 300 N. Summer. A report was taken and the investigation continues.
Officers arrested Joseph M. Burnett, 42, for an active Cedar County probation violation warrant on the charge of first-degree sexual misconduct, with no bond. He was transported to the Cedar County Jail pending bond and a court appearance.
Officers arrested Richard L. Tigner, 53, for an active Nevada municipal warrant charging him with failure to appear on the original charge of driving while suspended, with a cash-only bond of $375. He was released on his own recognizance pending a court appearance.
Sunday, Aug. 11: Officers responded to a larceny at 410 S. Ohio. The investigation revealed the theft of two blue totes containing blanket and sheets and a clear tote containing cups and dishes. A suspect has been identified, a report was taken and the investigation continues.
In the case of all arrests, it must be remembered the charge is merely an accusation and all defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.
Transfers
Shelley Kay Coley fka Shelley Kay Eason to Lenton Edgar Eason IV, lot 9, block 2, Tough and Eason Addition.
Lenton Edgar IV and Peggy O’Neill Eason to Daniel R. Stantorf, lot 9, block 2, Tough and Eason Addition.
Logan Perrodin and Lyric Allen to Tesla N. Austin, lots 417-418, block 53, Cruce’s West Addition to El Dorado Springs.
Bruce A. Walker to Collin P. and Colleen A. Swartzentruber, land in lot 16, twsp. 35, range 27.
Gary T. and Candace L. Campbell to Mark L. and Sandra K. Schmidt, land in sec. 31, twsp. 34, range 25.
Courtney Bland to El Dorado Springs R-II School District, land in sec. 28, twsp. 36, range 28.
Theresa M. Mitchell to Theresa Mae Mitchell, trustee of the Theresa Mae Mitchell Living Trust, lots 4-5, 11, and part of lot 3, block 2, Thompson’s Second Addition to El Dorado Springs.
Theresa M. Mitchell to Theresa Mae Mitchell, trustee of the Theresa Mae Mitchell Living Trust, lots 7-8, block 8, Thompson’s Second Addition to El Dorado Springs.
Shawn M., Tracy and Steven C. Patrick to Lindy Ray and Ronda F. Masuch, lots 22 and 24, Lakeview Drive – Cassell’s.
Leroy and Carolyn Kellar to Wire Road Properties LLC, lot 18, Orleans Trail Road, Cassell Stockton Hills; and land in sec. 29, twsp. 34, range 26.
Richard A. Davis Sr. to Richard A. Davis Jr., land in sec. 25, twsp. 34, range 27.
William G. Carroll to Steven J. Carroll, lots 16-17, block 4, Umber View Heights Addition to Cedar County.
Skylar D. and Kayla C. Besendorfer to Missouri Sow Center Inc., land in sec. 32, twsp. 34, range 28.
Brent D. and Rebekah L. Jackson to Brent D. and Rebekah L. Jackson, trustees of the Brent D. and Rebekah L. Jackson Living Trust, land in sec. 14, twsp. 34, range 28.
Brent D. and Rebekah L. Jackson, trustees of the Brent D. and Rebekah L. Jackson Living Trust, to Brent D. and Rebekah L. Jackson, trustees of the Brent D. and Rebekah L. Jackson Living Trust, land in sec. 14, twsp. 34, range 28.
Rod and Willa Tucker to Jane Brewer, land in sec. 16, twsp. 33, range 26.
Jamison C. and Casey D. Poindexter to Toby Wurtz and Stacy Krenke, land in sec. 9, twsp. 34, range 26.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.