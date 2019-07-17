Civil Cases
Discover Bank, New Albany Ohio, plaintiff, vs. Andrew Lee Austin, Jerico Springs, defendant, contract, default judgment against defendant, $12,705.84.
Merchants Acceptance Corporation, Bellevue, Washington, plaintiff, vs. Christopher Lee Bridges et al, Stockton, defendants, contract, default judgment against defendants, $1,370.47.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC, San Diego, California, plaintiff, vs. Tamara Coffin, Stockton, defendant, breach of contract, default judgment against defendant, $1,405.72.
Edward Anthony Bartkoski, El Dorado Springs, plaintiff, vs. Tena M. Higbie, El Dorado Springs, defendant, small claims of more than $100, trial judgment against defendant, $2,514.60.
Cedar County Memorial Hospital, El Dorado Springs, plaintiff, vs. Jesse Ryan Voegele, El Dorado Springs, defendant, suit on account, default judgment against defendant, $29,050.30.
Capital One Bank (USA), N.A., St. Louis, plaintiff, vs. Elena C. Dyas, El Dorado Springs, defendant, suit on account, case dismissed by parties.
Fugate Motors, El Dorado Springs, plaintiff, vs. Danny C. Darnell, El Dorado Springs, defendant, small claims of more than $100, case dismissed by parties.
Midland Funding LLC, San Diego, California, plaintiff, vs. Lidnsey Brown, El Dorado Springs, defendant, breach of contract, hearing scheduled for 9 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3.
RCS Recovery Services LLC, Columbia, plaintiff, vs. Mary Kennicutt, Humansville, defendant, promissory note, change of venue received from Polk County.
Midland Funding LLC, West Des Moines, Iowa, plaintiff, vs. Kenny Willcut, Stockton, defendant, suit on account, hearing scheduled for 9 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13.
Christina J. Griffin, Collins, plaintiff, vs. Tyler Eugene Nissley, El Dorado Springs, defendant, personal vehicular injury, petition filed, summons issued for defendant.
Felonies
Crystal D. Beckmon, El Dorado Springs, attempted forgery, class D felony, guilty plea in 2017, sentenced to four years of incarceration with the Missouri Department of Corrections, court amends judgment to include restitution.
Chad E. Hale, El Dorado Springs, persistent driving while intoxicated, class E felony, guilty plea, suspended execution of sentence of four years of incarceration in Missouri Department of Corrections, five years of supervised probation.
Bradley Wyatt West, El Dorado Springs, resisting or interfering with a felony arrest, class E felony, guilty plea, suspended execution of sentence of four years of incarceration in Missouri Department of Correction, five years of supervised probation to run consecutive with two other sentences. Defendant to successfully complete Lazarus Program in Joplin and report to the court at 9 a.m. Monday, Feb. 10, 2020.
Kenneth Dale James, El Dorado Springs, second-degree domestic assault, class D felony; and second-degree property damage, class B misdemeanor, warrant issued with $5,000 bond.
Michael Lynn Heath, Lamar, possession of a controlled substance, class D felony; and tampering with physical evidence, class A misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7.
Jacob Dean Bryant, El Dorado Springs, fugitive from out of state, unclassified felony; and possession of drug paraphernalia, class D misdemeanor, warrant issued with $15,000 bond.
Misdemeanors
Petru Bosancu, Brighton, taking wildlife by molesting a nest, den, home or eggs of wildlife, class A misdemeanor, guilty plea, fine $49.50.
Timothy Jay Collins, Grandview, speeding by 11-15 mph, class C misdemeanor, guilty plea, fine $70.50.
Rutger T. Crawford, Osceola, possession of 10 grams or less of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid, class D misdemeanor, guilty plea, suspended imposition of sentence, six months of court-supervised probation; and possession of drug paraphernalia, class D misdemeanor, guilty plea, fine $50. Payment review hearing scheduled for 9 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 3; case review hearing scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020.
Cody D. Cordray, Seneca, first-degree trespassing, class B misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, July 17.
Brandon Michael Wiler, Holts Summit, owning or operating a motor vehicle without insurance, first offense, class D misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4.
Davon James Willis, Jasper, first-degree trespassing, class B misdemeanor; minor visibly intoxicated with blood alcohol content of more than 0.02%, first offense, class D misdemeanor; and failure to leash a pet in a state park, unclassified misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, July 17.
Christopher Dean Young, El Dorado Springs, vehicle width exceeding 8.5 feet, unclassified misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7.
Ryan Cody Sparks, Belton, possession of 10 grams or less or marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid, class D misdemeanor; owning or operating a motor vehicle without insurance, first offense, class D misdemeanor; and possession of drug paraphernalia, class D misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4.
Dustee Kaytlynn Bradt, Monett, fishing without a permit for a non-resident, class A misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21.
Angela Armfield, Humansville, fishing without a permit for a Missouri resident, class A misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, July 31.
Sheila Applegate, Pleasant Hope, fishing without a permit for a Missouri resident, class A misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21.
Kelsey Jade Owings, Humansville, fishing without a permit for a non-resident, class A misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, July 31.
James P. Owings, Humansville, fishing without a permit for a non-resident, class A misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, July 31.
Traffic Cases
Rebecca Lynn Siegismund, Rockville, failure to yield to pedestrian in controlled intersection or crosswalk, initial appearance scheduled for 9 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 1.
Marriages
Zachary J. McDaniel, 44, Frontenac, Kansas, and Rebecca Ellen May, 44, Frontenac, Kansas.
Kyle Blake Freeze, 21, Dadeville, and Maitlyn Paige Burns, 21, Stockton.
Samuel McDaniel Oglesby, 45, Lebanon, and Ginnese Anne Baumeister, 50, Stockton.
Dissolutions
Jennifer Gregory, Stockton, petitioner, vs. Jared S. Gregory, Jerico Springs, respondent, dissolution without children, consent judgment on dissolution.
Domestic Relations
Paul Mark Shirk, Springfield, petitioner, vs. Toni Michelle Winder, Stockton, respondent, family access motion, respondent admits to withholding visitation, family access judgment entered.
Protection Orders
Loretta S. Wood, petitioner, vs. Stuart A. Wood, Stockton, respondent, adult abuse without stalking, consent judgment for full order of protection.
Shane H. Gardner, petitioner, vs. Rachel R. Ohman, El Dorado Springs, respondent, adult abuse without stalking, consent judgment for full order of protection.
Gerald J. Maudlin, petitioner, vs. Deena R. McVay, Nevada, respondent, adult abuse stalking, consent judgment for full order of protection.
Rachel R. Price, petitioner, vs. William Donald Scott, respondent, adult abuse stalking, default judgment for full order of protection.
Leslie A. Spencer, petitioner, vs. Joshua T. Smith, Lamar, respondent, adult abuse stalking, default judgment for full order of protection.
Janell C. Hutson, petitioner, vs. Richard L. Hutson, respondent, adult abuse without stalking, case dismissed by parties.
Alandah D. Wynes, petitioner, vs. Rose Marie Rector, El Dorado Springs, respondent, adult abuse stalking, petition denied.
Brandon L. Bates, petitioner, vs. Rose Marie Rector, El Dorado Springs, respondent, adult abuse stalking, petition denied.
Alandah D. Wynes, petitioner, vs. Jack Glenn Rector, El Dorado Springs, respondent, adult abuse stalking, petition denied.
Brandon L. Bates, petitioner, vs. Jack Glenn Rector, El Dorado Springs, respondent, adult abuse stalking, petition denied.
Angela L. Dupre, petitioner, vs. Carl Michael Reid, El Dorado Springs, respondent, adult abuse stalking, ex parte order of protection, hearing scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 23.
Toni Lingle, petitioner, vs. Tammy Shirk, Springfield, respondent, child protection act, ex parte order of protection, hearing scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 23.
Name Changes
Alexia Jordan Taylor, Stockton, petitioner, uncontested hearing, judgment for name change.
Ethaneal Bruce Walker, minor petitioner, and Hope Janes, petitioner, El Dorado Springs, uncontested hearing, judgment for name change.
Sheriff’s Office
The Cedar County Sheriff’s Office law enforcement log for July 7-13.
Sunday, July 7: Brinks Home Security reported an alarm going off on E. Mo. 32. The building was secure, per an officer.
Received a call of a person with an ex parte order of protection harassing an ex-spouse at Land-O-Lakes Fairgrounds, El Dorado Springs. The offender was made to leave.
Received a call of fireworks going off on Elm Street, Stockton. The location was outside of city limits, per an officer.
Received a call of goats loose on Route J, Stockton. Later received a call of the owner missing goats. Dispatch lined up both parties to resolve the issue.
Received a call of an assault at Hot Spot, Stockton. A suspect was seen hitting a woman in a vehicle. The suspect left the location and stopped at Woods Supermarket, Stockton. Mark Stamper was arrested for domestic assault and later was bonded out.
Received a call from Orleans Trail, Stockton. Possibly intoxicated subjects were trying to load a Jet-ski. A sober driver took everyone to their cabins.
Received a call of a motor vehicle accident on Mo. 32 and 825 Road, Stockton. No medical attention was needed. The vehicle was towed.
Received a call of a disabled vehicle on Mo. 32 and Church Street, Stockton. The owner was located and was en route.
Received a request to check the well-being of a male not seen for several days. An officer located the subject.
Received a call saying a sparkler bomb was put in a mailbox on 1480 Road, Stockton. Handled by dispatch.
A resident reported damage done to two houses on 351 Road, El Dorado Springs. The subject was cleared and a report was taken.
Received a call of a lost border collie on Mo. 32 and 215, Stockton. Handled by dispatch.
Received a call of a vehicle hitting a cow on Mo. 32 and Route A, Stockton. Advised Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Traffic stop on Route N and Polk County line. A warning was given.
Federal Security Protection reported an alarm at Woods Supermarket, Stockton. The call later was canceled.
ADT Alarm reported an alarm going off on 1457 Road, Stockton. Made contact with key holder.
Three individuals came into the sheriff’s office to report an assault, but the subjects changed their mind.
Received a call of an open electrical box at Stockton City Park. Handled by dispatch.
Received call of a motor vehicle accident on Mo. 32 and 2025 Road. A vehicle hit a cow, no injuries.
Four ambulance calls in Stockton, two in El Dorado Springs.
Monday, July 8: Received a call of trespassers at Stockton tennis courts after hours. The subjects were made to leave.
Received a call of a cell phone found at first boat ramp outhouse, Stockton. A description was given and the phone was turned over to a Corps Ranger.
Received a call of a physical fight going on at North and Davis streets, Stockton. Handled by an officer.
Traffic stop on Mo. 32 and 680 Road, El Dorado Springs. A warning was given.
Received a report of an assault occurring two years ago and is just now being reported. The subject was cleared and a report was taken.
An officer was out on warrant service on 1445 and 480 roads, Stockton. Derrick Beeks was arrested.
A resident reported a mailbox knocked down on 900 Road, Stockton. Handled by dispatch.
Received a call of cattle out on Mo. 32 and Route A. Handled by an officer.
Received a call of a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Third Street, Stockton. A report was taken.
Received a call of a possible scam on Blake Street, Stockton. Social media content was involved.
Received a call of a male subject walking along the road by Vikings Bar, Stockton. The caller almost hit the subject. Austin Hutson was given a citation.
Received a call of a suspicious person on High Street, Stockton. A resident was not at home. Handled by an officer.
Traffic stop near Woods Supermarket, Stockton. A warning was given for bright lights.
Received a call of a subject shooting off fireworks in the caller’s driveway on 1491 Road, Stockton. The caller will come in to the sheriff’s office to file a complaint.
Four ambulance calls in Stockton, six in El Dorado Springs.
Tuesday, July 9: Received a call of trespassers on the Stockton tennis courts. The subjects were made to leave.
El Dorado Springs police requested agency assistance for a suicidal female attempting to walk out in front of traffic on 126 Road, El Dorado Springs. The female was located at Ohio and Joe Davis streets. The subject was cleared and no report was taken.
Received a report of an alarm on E. Mo. 32. The scene was clear and no report was taken.
Received a call of a male walking in the roadway and refusing to get off on Mo. 39 and 215. The subject was gone when an officer arrived.
Received a call from Stockton Family Care regarding a suicidal person out of control and asking for a deputy’s assistance. The subject was transported to Citizens Memorial Hospital.
Received a call from Cedar Ridge Apartments, Stockton, of an abandoned vehicle which has been there about three weeks. Attempted to locate the owner, but no contact was made. The caller wanted the vehicle towed.
Received a request from Willard police for agency assistance on Mo. 32, trying to locate a stolen vehicle. A female was released and Jesse Ewing was arrested and tazered for resisting arrest.
Traffic stop on Jackson Street, Stockton, by Cedar County Courthouse.
Received a request to check the well-being of a subject at Park Street Apartments. An officer made contact and the subject was well.
Two ambulance calls in Stockton, five in El Dorado Springs.
Wednesday, July 10: Received a call stating the caller found his father deceased on 2074 Road. The coroner was contacted. The scene was clear and a report was taken.
Received a call of an assault on Locust Street, Stockton. Handled by an officer.
Received a call of a verbal assault on 1457 Road, Stockton. A neighbor angry because another neighbor mowed part of his yard. Handled by dispatch.
Century Link Alarm reported an alarm going off on 2191 Road. The gate was locked and an officer was unable to enter. A sister will notify the owner of the situation.
A wallet found on North Street, Stockton, was turned into the sheriff’s office. Handled by dispatch.
Polk County requested agency assistance for a vehicle on Route N and 1811 Road. A caller said there was no response from two occupants who appear to be sleeping. The scene was cleared and no report was taken.
Received a call of cattle out on Mo. 97 and 32 near the sale barn. Contacted sale barn.
Three ambulance calls in Stockton, two in El Dorado Springs.
Thursday, July 11: Received a call from Route J saying the caller’s son is threatening her and she would like to meet with an officer. The caller left the residence. An officer went to the residence.
Received a call from 951 Road, El Dorado Springs, of an assault. A suspect assaulted a father, damaged a door in the house and broke a truck headlight. An officer made contact with the suspect south of U.S. 54. The scene was clear and no report was taken.
Received a call requesting extra patrol on 375 Road, El Dorado Springs. A suspicious vehicle was parked near a garage and it appeared as if it had been ransacked. It did not appear as if anything was taken.
Received a call of a motor vehicle accident on S. Mo. 32. A vehicle hit a mailbox. Transferred to another agency.
Received a call again of vehicle on Routh N and 1811 Road. The caller said the vehicle been there more than a day and is partially blocking the roadway. The caller requested the vehicle be towed.
Received a call of a disturbance at Cedar Ridge Apartments, Stockton. Visitors are intoxicated and yelling. The caller has left the residence with the children and requested a deputy.
Two ambulance calls in Stockton, one in El Dorado Springs.
Friday, July 12: Received a request to check the well-being of a subject on 1700 Road. The subject was intoxicated and the caller worried about her driving. Handled by an officer.
Received a call stating a car hit the caller on his tractor on Route H and Mo. 32. Transferred to Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Received a report saying someone is stealing items from the SAMA thrift store on Mo. 32. This is an ongoing problem. The suspect was gone when an officer arrived.
A resident called to report a neighbor fired shots at her daughter and granddaughter on E. Route B, Jerico Springs. Missouri State Highway Patrol was notified and a trooper was en route. The suspect reported he was trying to scare away a stray dog.
Received a call of a disturbance on the Sac River bridge, Stockton. A subject was waving his shirt in the air. Handled by an officer.
Received a call stating the drive train fell of the caller’s tractor on his way to a field near Fourth and West streets, Stockton. The caller would like a call if the drive train was turned in.
An officer reported an incident at Casey’s, Stockton. One subject was bleeding and the other was holding a pipe-like weapon. No one wanted to press charges. The scene was clear and no report was taken.
Received a call of a bull out on N. Mo. 39. The animal was gone when an officer arrived.
Received a call of a vehicle almost hitting the caller head-on near Lou Acres. Handled by an officer.
Received a call of a careless and imprudent driver on Route J and 900 Road, Stockton. The vehicle was stopped near Fast Stop and a citation was given to Brian Queen.
Received a call of cattle out on Blake Street near Orleans Trail, Stockton. The cattle were gone when an officer arrived.
Great Southern Bank, Stockton, requested a deputy respond to make children stay off the property. Their mother was contacted and will try to keep them away.
Received a call of two careless and imprudent drivers speeding and passing in no-passing zones on Mo. 32 by Cedar Creek bridge. The scene was clear, nothing found.
Atlas Security reported alarm going off on Third Street, Stockton. Subjects were trying to get a locksmith.
Traffic stop at Mo. 32 and 1675 Road. A warning was given.
Traffic stop at Mo. 32 and High Street, Stockton. A warning was given.
Received a call of a suspicious female walking along Mo. 32 near Superior Gearbox. The caller almost hit her. An officer transported the female to El Dorado Springs.
Received call of a motor vehicle accident on E. 1800 Road, Jerico Springs. The driver was possibly intoxicated and drugs were involved. Contacted Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Four ambulance calls in Stockton, eight in El Dorado Springs.
Saturday, July 13: Received a call of a motorcycle hitting a deer on Mo. 215 west of Mo. 245. Transferred to Dade County.
Received a call of cattle out on Mo. 32 and RA Road. The scene was clear and no report was taken.
Received call of a careless and imprudent driver near Stockton Dam entrance. The scene was clear and no report was taken.
Received a call saying a house had been broken into on E. 1800 Road, Jerico Springs. A resident will come to the sheriff’s office to fill out a report.
Received a call stating trespassers had set up tents on private property on the south side of Cowan Bridge, Caplinger Mills. The trespassers were asked to leave and they refused. The subjects were made to leave.
Received a call of a disturbance on McCurry Circle, El Dorado Springs. Handled by an officer.
Traffic stop at Woods Supermarket, Stockton. A warning was given.
An officer authorized pinging a phone after it called the sheriff’s office multiple times and no one would talk. It appeared the caller is on Oak Street, Stockton, and there is an older woman and a child unaware they were making the calls.
Received a call of a suspicious vehicle below the Stockton Dam. An officer unable to locate the vehicle.
Atlas Security reported an alarm going off on Route HH and U.S. 54. An officer responded and the building was secure.
Received a call regarding shots fired in Jerico Springs on Friday, July 12. The caller did not want to give information and was told to call Monday, July 15, and talk to Sheriff McCrary.
Traffic stop near Woods Supermarket, Stockton. No action was taken.
Three ambulance calls in Stockton, three in El Dorado Springs.
El Dorado Police
The El Dorado Springs Police Department incident report for July 8-14.
Monday, July 8: Officers arrested Jacob D. Bryant, 39, for an active Kansas Department of Corrections parole warrant with the original charges of aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer and criminal property damage, with no bond. Officers also completed a probable cause statement for the charges of fugitive from justice and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. On Tuesday, July 9, officers served Bryant with a Cedar County felony warrant charging him with fugitive from out of state and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, with a $15,000 bond. He was transported to the Cedar County Jail pending extradition and a court appearance.
Officers responded to a larceny at 200 W. McCrary Circle, Apt. 23. The investigation revealed the theft of several items of women's clothing. A suspect has been identified, a report was taken and the investigation continues.
Tuesday, July 9: Officers responded to a domestic disturbance at 318 S. Ohio. The investigation resulted in the arrest of Michael J. Womack Jr., 18, on the charges of fourth-degree assault, second-degree property damage and peace disturbance. He was released on summonses pending a court appearance.
Officers responded to a larceny at 324 W. Hickory. The investigation revealed the theft of a spare tire and wheel for a 1999 Ford Ranger, reportedly taken between the hours of 1 p.m. Sunday, June 30, and noon on Sunday, July 7. A report was taken and the investigation continues.
Officers arrested Falen M. Andrews, 36, for an active El Dorado Springs municipal warrant for failure to appear on two counts of driving while suspended, with a $626.50 bond. She was released on bond pending a court appearance. Officers also arrested Makynzie L. Andrews Raines, 19, for an active Bates County warrant charging her with failure to appear on the original charge of speeding, with a of $500 bond. She was issued a summons charging her with resisting arrest. She was transported to the Bates County Jail pending bond and court appearances.
Thursday, July 11: Officers arrested Santana Hudson, 30, for an active El Dorado Springs municipal warrant charging her with failure to appear on the original charges of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia, with a $292 bond. She was released on bond pending a court appearance.
Officers arrested John D. Donahue, 34, for an active El Dorado Springs municipal warrant charging him with failure to appear on the original charge of peace disturbance, with a $175.50 bond. He was released on bond pending a court appearance.
Sunday, July 14: Officers responded to a larceny at 227 W. U.S. 54, Pete's Convenience Store. The investigation revealed a driver left without paying for fuel. Officers, with the help of the Cedar County Sheriff's Office, arrested Chance E. Miller, 19, Jerico Springs, charging him with larceny. He was released on summons pending a court appearance.
In the case of all arrests, it must be remembered the charge is merely an accusation and all defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.
Commission Minutes
The Cedar County Commission met Monday, July 8. Present were presiding commissioner Marlon Collins, northern commissioner Don Boultinghouse, southern commissioner Robert Foster and county clerk Heather York.
Commission minutes for Monday, July 1, were approved.
The commission met with assessor Chad Pyle, who requested to process court orders 24646 through 24653, to add-on the assessed valuation of newly purchased personal property.
The commission met with Jason Sivils to discuss a bid for Myers Bridge. Discussed BRO-B020(18).
The commission met with Sheriff James McCrary. Weekly report of inmate housing: 56 from out of county, seven from Cedar County, total 63.
Jack Wright stopped by to report water over 500 and 2191 roads, 2301 Road main transport route, gravel has washed into fields, ditches full, disabled wife has a disability van and the way those are designed is they lower the floor. 500 Road is washed by water from 2191 and 2301 roads.
The commission opened the Board of Equalization meeting.
The commission met with road and bridge supervisor D.J. Ford, who discussed 425, 1001, 2225, 500, 2191, 2301, 1550, 70, 1250, 1071, 1074, 301, 680, 1350, 1125 and 1900 roads, Pace Town Road and Stump Ford bridge. Ford received blades for the tractor last week and ordered a grinder to grind the blades.
Katy Parker stopped by to report 625 Road off Route CC. Ditches need cleaned out, water runs across the property and across the road and driveway. Need culverts installed in the driveways. The commission explained the process.
The commission met with Sheridan Garman-Neeman of Kaysinger Basin, who has been in discussion with Sharon Gulick, representative for Exceed Program, and Building Local Prosperity project within the Exceed Program. Gulick would like to work with Cedar County to be a part of this project. This will be a great project for the new economic developer in January. Kaysinger requested a support letter. The commission approved and signed a support letter. Boultinghouse motion, Foster second; Collins yes, Foster yes, Boultinghouse yes.
The commission reviewed payment requests submitted to the treasurer for discretionary funds by elected officials. Bills were approved.
Boultinghouse moved to adjourn the Board of Equalization meeting for the week, seconded by Foster; Collins yes, Foster yes, Boultinghouse yes.
Transfers
Cynthia L. Vess to Natalie and Joseph Peach, part of block 10, Stratton’s South or Fourth Addition.
James A. and Donna R. Pelfrey to Robert W. and Rebecca A. Jones, lot 4, Crestview Addition.
Trisha Telezinski and Amber Johnson to Jonathan Micklich and Destany Miller, lot 6, block 3, Moore’s Addition to El Dorado Springs.
Tibisay Ellis to B.Z. Holdings LLC, lots 19-20, Majestic Hills.
B.Z. Holdings LLC to Keni Lynn Taylor, lots 19-20, Majestic Hills.
Tonya Le and Randy Leona Shook and Susie and Alan McMillan to Tonya Le and Randy Leon Shook, land in sec. 9, twsp. 33, range 28, and block 1, Stratton’s College Addition to Jerico Springs.
Steven R. and Cindy M. Butcher to Steven R. and Cynthia M. Butcher, trustees of the Steve and Cindy Butcher Trust, land in lot 1, sec. 6, twsp. 34, range 26, and lot 16, Crestview Addition.
Betty Jane and Roger Meeks to Bonny Lea and David Highley, land in sec. 8, twsp. 35, range 27.
Peggy F. Rummel to Ivan Stewart, land in lot 1, sec. 5, twsp. 35, range 25.
Jackie L. Vermillion to Kyle and Kelli Johnston, land in sec. 13, twsp. 34, range 26.
Nathan R. and Erika N. Murry to George Methven, lots 280-283 and part of lot 279, Cruce’s West Addition to El Dorado Springs.
James J. and Wilma Jean Ogle to Diana K. Lynn, lots 7-8, block 2, Long’s Addition, and the east 25 feet of vacated Grand Street adjacent and contiguous to lot 8.
