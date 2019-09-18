Civil Cases
Capital One Bank (USA), N.A., St. Louis, plaintiff, vs. Marni M. Jones, Stockton, defendant, suit on account, default judgment against defendant, $3,875.71.
Simmons Bank, Springfield, plaintiff, vs. Dan M. Kirby et al, Stockton, defendants, unlawful detainer, consent judgment against defendant Melissa Patten, $450 plus possession of real property. Action against defendants Dan M. and Elma Y. Kirby dismissed without prejudice.
Allied Services Inc., El Dorado Springs, plaintiff, vs. James Matthew Rigg, El Dorado Springs, defendant, rent and possession, default judgment against defendant, $451.50 plus possession of real property.
Unifund CCR LLC, St. Louis, plaintiff, vs. Robert S. Newberry, El Dorado Springs, defendant, breach of contract, change of venue to Vernon County.
Easy Cash ASAP, LLC, Overland Park, Kansas, plaintiff, vs. Kyra L. Jones, El Dorado Springs, defendant, breach of contract, cases dismissed by parties without prejudice.
Americash Loans of Missouri LLC, St. Louis, plaintiff, vs. Bruce A. Pyle, Dadeville, defendant, breach of contract, change of venue received from Dade County.
Creditbox.com LLC, St. Louis, plaintiff, vs. Rebecca Wood, El Dorado Springs, defendant, breach of contract, hearing scheduled for 9 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22.
Discover Bank, New Albany, Ohio, plaintiff, vs. Crea D. Schmidt, El Dorado Springs, defendant, contract, hearing scheduled for 9 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5.
Stockton Appliance, Stockton, plaintiff, vs. Charles Brian Gillan et al, Stockton, defendants, landlord complaint, hearing scheduled for 9 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24.
Earnie Holder, Jerico Springs, plaintiff, vs. Jason Arnold et al, Jerico Springs, defendants, unlawful detainer, hearing scheduled for 9 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24.
Vehicle Claims
Kevin D. Cox, Stockton, petitioner, vs. Missouri Department of Revenue, Jefferson City, respondent, review of administrative revocation of driving privilege, revocation removed from petitioner’s driving record and petitioner’s driving privileges are reinstated.
Felonies
Austin James Bussard, Marshfield, stealing $750 or more, class D felony, guilty plea, suspended execution of sentence of 10 years of incarceration with Missouri Department of Corrections, five years of supervised probation to run concurrent with three other sentences.
John R. Fisher, El Dorado Springs, second-degree burglary, class D felony; and first-degree motor vehicle tampering, class D felony, guilty pleas, sentenced to two concurrent seven-year terms of incarceration with Missouri Department of Corrections. Defendant ordered to long-term treatment program and two years of shock incarceration starting Monday, Sept. 9.
John R. Fisher, El Dorado Springs, first-degree motor vehicle tampering, class D felony, guilty plea, sentenced to seven years of incarceration with Missouri Department of Corrections, to run consecutive to above sentence. Defendant ordered to long-term treatment program and two years of shock incarceration starting Monday, Sept. 9.
John R. Fisher, El Dorado Springs, charge information not available, case dismissed by prosecution, nolle prosequi.
William D. Swofford Jr., Nevada, charge information not available, change of venue to Vernon County, case reset for 9 a.m. Friday, Nov. 22.
David R. Burns, Walker, charge information not available, defendant waives preliminary hearing and is ordered to appear at 9 a.m. Monday, Dec. 16, for further proceedings.
Maureen M. Hagerty, Camdenton, charge information not available, defendant waives preliminary hearing and is ordered to appear at 9 a.m. Monday, Oct. 7, for further proceedings.
Justin E. Steinhaur, Camdenton, charge information not available, defendant waives preliminary hearing and is ordered to appear at 9 a.m. Monday, Oct. 7, for further proceedings.
Koltyn Allen Dawes, Stockton, first-degree assault or attempt, serious physical injury or special victim, class A felony; first-degree burglary, class B felony; and armed criminal action, unclassified felony, defendant waives formal arraignment, case management conference scheduled for 9 a.m. Friday, Oct. 18, $50,000 surety bond posted.
Austin Smith, Butler, manufacture of a controlled substance, class C felony; unlawful possession of a firearm, class D felony; and possession of drug paraphernalia, class D misdemeanor, warrant issued with $15,000 bond.
Shawn Paul O’Banion, Bolivar, persistent driving while intoxicated, class E felony, warrant issue with $5,000 bond, initial appearance scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2.
Jennifer Sanderson, El Dorado Springs, unlawfully receiving public assistance benefits of $750 or more, class E felony, initial appearance scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2.
Brian Lee Queen, Stockton, first-degree property damage, class E felony; and stealing $750 or more, class D felony, defendant applies for public defender, case management conference scheduled for 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25. Court releases defendant once $10,000 property bond has been posted.
Shawn Patrick Hunt, Stockton, first-degree property damage, class E felony; and stealing $750 or more, class D felony, defendant applies for public defender, case management conference scheduled for 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25. Court releases defendant once $10,000 property bond has been posted.
Brandee G. Lawson, Jerico Springs, stealing $750 or more, class D felony; and first-degree property damage, class E felony, warrant issued and served with $10,000 bond.
Misdemeanors
Aaron Knight Dade, Nevada, failure to register a motor vehicle, class B misdemeanor; and failure to wear seat belt, infraction, guilty pleas, fine $60.
Justin Layne Deer, Mound City, Kansas, fishing without a permit for a non-resident, class A misdemeanor, guilty plea, fine $124.50.
Kimberly Ann Miller, El Dorado Springs, speeding by 11-15 mph, class C misdemeanor, guilty plea, fine $70.50.
Jeffrey Dale Hannah, Fair Play, driving while intoxicated, class A misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16.
Lucas Keller McGee, El Dorado Springs, owning or operating a motor vehicle without insurance, first offense, class D misdemeanor; and failure to wear seat belt, infraction, initial appearance scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6.
Austin Michael Reagan, El Dorado Springs, owning or operating a motor vehicle without insurance, first offense, class D misdemeanor; and failure to wear seat belt, infraction, initial appearance scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6.
Michael Anthony Alcala, Jerico Springs, driving without a valid license, first offense, class D misdemeanor, and failure to wear seat belt, infraction, initial appearance scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16.
David James Foster, Osceola, owning or operating a motor vehicle without insurance, first offense, class D misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16.
Melisha D. Page, Walker, possession of drug paraphernalia, class D misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2.
Haden Berry Foster, El Dorado Springs, allowing a person to ride on gunwale, top of seat, back railing, decking over bow and back of boat, class B misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16.
Jeremy Scott Westpfahl, Stockton, failure to display or improper display of specific ski flag from 11 a.m. to sunset, class B misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25.
Kerri Lyn Cuff, Willard, speeding by 11-15 mph, class C misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16.
Orville Dean Cottrell, Stratford, Oklahoma, speeding by 16-19 mph, class C misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16.
Taylor Eugene Lee Frazier, Independence, speeding by 11-15 mph, class C misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16.
Sarah Anne Horan, Humansville, speeding by 11-15 mph, class C misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16.
Samuel M. Vanalst, Stockton, speeding by 16-19 mph, class C misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2.
Traffic Cases
Kayla A. Boswell, El Dorado Springs, speeding by 1-5 mph, guilty plea, fine $46.50.
Christopher Reed Kessell, Nevada, failure to wear seat belt, guilty plea, fine $10.
Jacob A. Rankin, Emporia, Kansas, speeding by 1-5 mph, guilty plea, fine $50.50.
Mark Anthony Ray, Bolivar, failure to register a vehicle, guilty plea, fine $10.
Reece Alan Leer, El Dorado Springs, selling or purchasing a motor vehicle or trailer registered in Missouri without transferring title, initial appearance scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23.
Karen Jean Janes, El Dorado Springs, failure to display plates on motor vehicle or trailer, initial appearance scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2.
Municipal Cases
Diamond Lee Marshall, Jerico Springs, possession of drug paraphernalia, guilty plea, fine $100. Payment review hearing scheduled for 10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 19.
Marriages
Austin Douglas Vauble, 23, Stockton, and Dashia Marie Breesawitz, 23, Stockton.
Shannon E. Lowrey, 42, El Dorado Springs, and Miranda Denise Lowrey, 33, Stockton.
Isaiah Paul Houseknecht, 22, Springfield, and Sydnee Nicole Garrett, 22, Stockton.
Domestic Relations
Richard M. Young, Stockton, petitioner, vs. Sara Ann Young, Stockton, respondent, motion to modify parenting plan filed by petitioner, summons issued for respondent.
Protection Orders
Britney A. Smith, petitioner, vs. James Matthew Rigg, El Dorado Springs, respondent, adult abuse stalking, default judgment for full order of protection.
Jacqueline K. Tramel, petitioner, vs. Jason L. Tramel, respondent, adult abuse stalking, case dismissed by court without prejudice.
Robert L. Ellifrits, petitioner, vs. Thelma Annette Ellifrits, respondent, adult abuse stalking, petition denied.
Robert L. Ellifrits, petitioner, vs. Vi Culture, respondent, adult abuse stalking, petition denied.
James S. Stone, petitioner, vs. Chad Wagner, respondent, child protection act, case dismissed by court without prejudice.
Kayla D. Amburgy, petitioner, vs. Scott Amburgy, El Dorado Springs, respondent, petition for registration of a foreign judgment, other final disposition.
Katrina L. Perry, petitioner, vs. Matthew Wayne Morrow, Stockton, respondent, adult abuse without stalking, ex parte order of protection, hearing scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24.
Sheriff’s Office
The Cedar County Sheriff’s Office law enforcement log for Sept. 8-14.
Sunday, Sept. 8: Received a call from Maplewood Estates Stockton of an intoxicated male laying on a picnic table who is not a resident there. Handled by an officer.
Received a call stating a car broke down off the Stockton square. The caller will get it tomorrow.
Received a call of a civil matter from Route U regarding a woodchipper. Handled by an officer.
An officer stated he was out on motorist assistance off of Morgan Drive, Stockton.
El Dorado Springs Police reported a theft of tools and gas on First Street, El Dorado Springs. The scene was clear and a report was taken.
Traffic stop near St. Andrew Lutheran Church, Stockton. A warning was given.
Traffic stop on Mo. 32 and 1875 Road, Stockton. A warning was given.
Received a report of cattle out on Mo. 39 and 32. The cattle were gone when an officer arrived.
Received a report of a calf out on Mo. 39. Handled by an officer.
Two ambulance calls in El Dorado Springs. One fire call for an electric pole on fire in Caplinger Mills.
Monday, Sept. 9: Received a request for a welfare check in El Dorado Springs. The subject was fine.
Received a call about a suspicious vehicle at Woody’s Fast Stop, Stockton. The vehicle was driving back and forth from Woody’s to St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church. The driver was playing a game on their cell phone requiring them to move around.
Received a call from 7 Sisters, Stockton. Possible domestic situation going on. Unfounded.
An officer reported transporting an inmate to the sheriff’s office.
Received a call saying an ambulance was needed at Mo. 32 and 39 for a pregnant woman. The patient refused care.
Traffic stop by Stockton Presbyterian Church. A warning was given.
Traffic stop for speeding. The wife was in labor. A warning was given.
Traffic stop on Mo. 32 at Sac River Bridge. A warning for speeding was given.
Received a call from Bock Automotive, Stockton. A female will not stay off the property. Handled by officer.
Received a call of a death on S. Mo. 39 Stockton. Handled by an officer.
A retired sergeant from California came into the sheriff’s office to report a missing ID and badge.
Traffic stop by Stockton Middle School. A warning was given.
Traffic stop at Fields and Allison streets, El Dorado Springs.
Two ambulance calls in Stockton, one in El Dorado Springs.
Tuesday, Sept. 10: Received a call from Polk County. They received a hung-up 911 call from Cedar Ridge Campground. An officer made contact and it apparently was a misdial.
A subject came into the sheriff’s office to report lost keys and left contact information.
Received a call stating a vehicle had been left for two days on Mo. 32 and Sac River. Occupants were seen going down the river in a kayak and did not returned. The kayak was tipped over and the keys were lost. A report was taken.
Traffic stop on Route J and Mo. 32, Stockton. A warning was given.
An officer was out with a motorist on Mo. 39 and Airport Road, Stockton. The vehicle broke down, the motorist moved it.
Two ambulance calls in Stockton, six in El Dorado Springs.
Wednesday, Sept. 11: Received a call of male holding a subject at gunpoint at 175 Road and Route EE, El Dorado Springs. Stephanie Pierce was arrested for possession of a controlled substance. Bradley Keith was arrested for domestic assault and interfering with arrest.
Received a call saying someone tried to take a stick light from a yard on North Street, Stockton. The suspect was gone when an officer arrived.
Received call of a careless driver westbound on Mo. 32 from Stockton Dam. Traffic stop at Oak and Chestnut streets, Stockton. A citation was given to Alexandria Graham.
A subject came into the sheriff’s office to complain of a noisy vehicle in Stockton. Handled by dispatch.
Received a call of a domestic situation near Casey’s, Stockton. Handled by an officer.
Received a call from Evans Drugs stating a suspicious vehicle was parked behind the building. The driver was waiting for a friend.
Traffic stop on Vine Street and Mo. 32, Stockton. A warning was given.
An officer was out at a residence on 1774 Road. No contact was made.
Received a call from Click Computers. A suspicious vehicle is taking up several parking spots and has been there a while. Handled by an officer.
Received a call from S. 1511 Road, Stockton. A vehicle got accidentally locked with a baby inside. The caller was given the number for Mike’s Garage.
A subject came into the sheriff’s office to state his wife came to his residence, took his wallet and assaulted him. The subject does not want to press charges. Handled by dispatch.
Two ambulance calls in Stockton, two in El Dorado Springs.
Thursday, Sept. 12: Received a call from a trailer park on Boulevard, El Dorado Springs, of a male showing himself to kids and threatening to blow up stuff and beat up people. Transferred to El Dorado Springs police.
Received a call stating children were playing in the road on Oak and High streets, Stockton. The children were clear and safe.
Traffic stop on North and Craig streets, Stockton. A warning was given.
Received a report of a break-in on E. Mo. 32, El Dorado Springs. The caller did not believe anything was missing but wanted an officer to come out.
Received a call of an abandoned vehicle on College Street, Stockton. A landlord wanted it moved and wanted to talk to a deputy.
Brinks Home Security reported an alarm going off on 1511 Road, Stockton. Handled by dispatch.
Received a call from Polk County regarding a pursuit. Spikes set in several areas were unsuccessful. The vehicle lost tires. Kody Johnson was arrested for stealing and resisting arrest by fleeing.
Received a call stating divorce papers had been filed and the caller wanted to know if they had been delivered. The papers were not located.
Received a request to check on a property. Sensor lights came on.
One ambulance call in Stockton, five in El Dorado Springs.
Friday, Sept. 13: Traffic stop for failure to yield by Hot Spot, Stockton. A warning was given.
Traffic stop on Mo. 39 west of Route Z. The subject was clear and no report was taken.
Received a call of a cow in a ditch on Mo. 39, Stockton. The scene was clear and no report was taken.
Traffic stop at Higgins and High streets, Stockton. A warning was given.
Received a call of a suspicious person on S. Mo. 32. The suspect was gone when an officer arrived.
Received a request for a welfare check on E. Route A, Stockton. A female who seemed incoherent was detained and brought to the sheriff’s office.
Received a request for a welfare check on South Street, Jerico Springs. Negative contact was made.
Received a call stating a dead deer was in the roadway on Mo. 32 and Route K. Handled by an officer.
Received a call of suspicious activity on Mo. 32 and 380 Road, El Dorado Springs. A female was walking along the road and a car drove alongside her. The couple was arguing. Handled by an officer.
Received a call of a male walking on Mo. 32 at the Polk County line. Transferred to Polk County.
Three ambulance calls in Stockton, four in El Dorado Springs.
Saturday, Sept. 14: Received a call stating a suspicious person was in the caller’s vehicle at the Stockton football field. It appeared as though the ignition had been tampered with. The scene was clear and a report was taken.
Received a call of cattle out on the roadway at Needmore. Handled by an officer.
Received a call of a suspicious person on West Street, Stockton. Handled by dispatch.
Received a call of a cow out on Blake Street, Stockton. The owner was contacted and will take care of it.
Received a call of an assault on Locust Street, Stockton. Robert Harralson was arrested.
Received a call of a careless and imprudent driver on Mo. 32 at Bear Creek. The suspect was gone when an officer arrived.
Received a call saying two small children were walking on Mo. 32 by Sac River Bridge. A guardian picked up the children.
Four ambulance calls in Stockton, three in El Dorado Springs.
El Dorado Police
The El Dorado Springs Police Department incident report for Sept. 9-15.
Monday, Sept. 9: Officers arrested Eric M. Tompkins, 34, El Dorado Springs, for a Cedar County felony warrant charging him with failure to appear on the original charge of domestic assault, with a $5,000 bond. He was transported to the Cedar County Jail pending bond and a court appearance.
Officers responded to a report of larceny and property damage at 407 S. Main, U.S. Post Office. A report was taken and the investigation continues.
Officers received a report of larceny of a firearm from 1007 S. Jackson. The investigation revealed the theft of a SCCY 9mm semiautomatic pistol. A report was taken and the investigation continues.
Tuesday, Sept. 10: Officers responded to a burglary at 100 W. Spring. The investigation revealed the theft of a camouflage Bear single cam bow and case. This investigation continues.
Officers responded to a larceny at 220 W. Joe Davis Street. The investigation revealed the theft of a black LG Rebel cell phone, later recovered. A suspect has been identified, a report was taken and the investigation continues.
Wednesday, Sept. 11: Officers arrested Patrick L. Decker, 29, El Dorado Springs, charging him with driving while suspended, failure to display plates, failure to signal and failure to provide proof of insurance. He was released on summonses pending a court appearance.
Thursday, Sept. 12: Officers responded to a domestic assault at 300 N. Summer. The investigation resulted in the arrest of Christopher A. Gray, 28, El Dorado Springs, for the probable cause of third-degree domestic assault and endangering the welfare of a child. Officers completed a probable cause statement for these charges.
Friday, Sept. 13: Officers served Christopher A. Gray with a Cedar County felony warrant charging him with third-degree domestic assault with a $10,000 cash bond. He was transported to the Cedar County Jail pending bond and a court appearance.
Saturday, Sept. 14: Officers arrested Terry G. Coleman, 53, El Dorado Springs, for a Cedar County warrant charging him with failure to appear on the original charges of failure to wear seat belt and failure to register a motor vehicle, with a $250 cash bond. He was transported to the Cedar County Jail pending bond and a court appearance.
Sunday, Sept. 15: Officers responded to a reported theft from a motor vehicle in the 100 block of West Spring. A report was taken and the investigation continues.
Officers arrested Thomas R. Hill, 43, El Dorado Springs, for a Nevada municipal warrant, charging him with failure to appear on the ordinal charge of no proof of insurance, with a $150 cash bond. He was released on bond pending a court appearance.
Officers arrested Karl L. Horning, 37, El Dorado Springs, for a Cedar County warrant charging him with second-degree aggravated assault, with a $5,000 bond. He was released on bond pending a court appearance.
Officers responded to a domestic assault at 403 S. Ohio, Apt. 6. The investigation resulted in the arrest of Dewey M. Foster, 34, on the charge of third-degree assault. He was released on summons pending a court appearance.
In the case of all arrests, it must be remembered the charge is merely an accusation and all defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.
Transfers
Edward H. Jr. and Judith Ford and Kathleen D. and Arthur Gene Vredenburgh to Logan A. and Tyler W. Dodson, lot 19, North City View Addition to Stockton.
Melba McPeak to Castorland Properties LLC, land in sec. 28, twsp. 36, range 28.
Donald G. McNeece to Donald L. and Pamela J. Everman, lots 23-24, block 4, Emerald Hill Addition to El Dorado Springs.
Seth R. and Alyce E. Peterson to Cody A. and Kayla M. Loyd, lot 26, Roe’s Third Addition to El Dorado Springs.
James R. and Rose M. Mott to Rick D. and Christina Casey, land in sec. 6, twsp. 35, range 28.
Shirley J. Lynn to Kay N. Hurshman, lots 1-2, block 3, Spark’s First Addition to El Dorado Springs.
Dixie E. (fka Dixie E. Harmon and Dixie E. Anderson) and John Mark Dodson to Randall Wayne and Mary Beth Dodson, land in lot 2, sec. 5, twsp. 34, range. 25.
Ron Jackson to Ron Jackson and Carolyn Brockmeyer, land in sec. 4, twsp. 35, range 26.
Diana L. Koontz to John Koontz, lots 9-10, 19, block 2, Umber View Heights Addition (Cedar County).
Richard and Tasha Gilbo to Dale Steinhoff, land in sec. 3, twsp. 35, range 28.
Matthew and Kaitlin Helm to RGTS LLC, land in sec. 29, twsp. 35, range 28.
Bahman A. Daneshfar and Sarah Sheeder to Needmore Land LLC, land in sec. 34, twsp. 34, range 25.
Emerson Properties LLC to Travis and Melissa Emerson, lot 1, Hughes Second Addition Final Plat.
Travis and Melissa Emerson to Raymond J. Jr. and Cara M. North, lot 1, Hughes Second Addition Final Plat.
Kent Wayne Frieze, by attorney in fact, to Michael K. Frieze, trustee of the Kent Wayne Frieze Trust, land in lot 2, sec. 18, twsp. 34, range 27; land in lot 2, sec. 19, twsp. 34, range 27; and land in secs. 13 and 24, twsp. 34, range 28.
S&W Foreclosure Corporation and Jerry A. Burmeister to HLI Inc., lot 25 and part of lot 24, block A, American Resorts Block A.
CSM Foreclosure, trustee Corporation of the Robert L. Coleman Trust and the Nelda J. Coleman Trust, to Nationstar Mortgage LLC, land in sec. 32, twsp. 36, range 28; and lot 6, block 6, Thompson’s Second Addition to El Dorado Springs.
James R. and Imogene R. Marquis, co-trustees of the James and Imogene R. Marquis Trust, to Bland Farms LLC, land in sec. 20, twsp. 36, range 26.
Travis D., Charla D., H. Dale and Janice S. Stark to Travis D. and Charla D. Stark, land in sec. 27, twsp. 36, range 28.
Carla Marie Hada (fka Carla Marie Long), Michele Jean Griffin (fka Michele Jean Long), and Raymond Lee Griffin Jr. to James Howard and Marcia Anne Williams, land in lots 3-4, sec. 3, twsp. 34, range 28.
Heather L. Dunaway to Jeffery Dunaway, land in sec. 8, twsp. 34, range 26.
