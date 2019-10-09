Civil Case
Rachel Lopez, Fair Play, petitioner, vs. Director, Missouri Department of Social Services, Jefferson City, respondent, trial de novo, petition filed.
Felonies
Robert Lee Ellifrits Jr., El Dorado Springs, charges not listed, change of venue granted to Vernon County.
Kyle Newton, El Dorado Springs, driving while revoked or suspended, class D felony; and owning or operating a motor vehicle without insurance, unclassified misdemeanor, arraignment scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 7.
Victor Eugene Stone, El Dorado Springs, charges not listed, arraignment scheduled for 9 a.m. Monday, Nov. 4.
Kyle Newton, El Dorado Springs, first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle, class D felony, arraignment scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 7.
Darrell J. Reeder, Stockton, non-support, total arrears in excess of 12 monthly payments due under order of support, class E felony, initial appearance scheduled for 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 7.
Catriona Marie Deberry, Seneca, eight counts of passing bad checks, class E felonies, initial appearance scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6.
John J. Cox, El Dorado Springs, unlawful possession of a firearm, class D felony; unlawful use of a weapon, exhibiting, class E felony; and resisting or interfering with arrest for a felony, class E felony; arraignment scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 7.
John Jacob Cox, El Dorado Springs, resisting or interfering with arrest for a felony, class E felony, arraignment scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 7.
Misdemeanors
Jessica Bivin, Stockton, operating a vessel in violation of regulatory markers, class B misdemeanor, guilty plea, fine $100. Payment review hearing scheduled for 9 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 7
Orville Dean Cottrell, Stratford, Oklahoma, speeding by 16-19 mph, class C misdemeanor, guilty plea, suspended imposition of sentence, six months of court-supervised probation. Initial appearance scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16; case review hearing scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, March 25, 2020.
Jesse L. Ewing, Stockton, resisting or interfering with an arrest, detention or stop, class A misdemeanor, Alford plea, suspended imposition of sentence, six months of court-supervised probation. Payment review hearing scheduled for 9 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 19; case review hearing scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, March 25, 2020.
Richard Lee Hutson, Stockton, second-degree property damage, class B misdemeanor, guilty plea, suspended imposition of sentence, six months of court-supervised probation. Payment review hearing scheduled for 9 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 19.
Carrie Lee Keggereis, El Dorado Springs, failure to register a motor vehicle, class B misdemeanor, guilty plea, fine $100.
Troy Alan Norberg, Springfield, possessing a black bass of illegal length, class A misdemeanor, guilty plea, fine $24.50.
Randall E. Reed, Adrian, allow a person younger than age 7 on watercraft without wearing a personal flotation device, class C misdemeanor, guilty plea, fine $20.50.
Jennifer Amelia Mays, El Dorado Springs, owning or operating a motor vehicle without insurance, first offense, class D misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6.
Jay Dean Martin, Stockton, driving while revoked or suspended, first offense, class D misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23.
Trey Lynn Graves, El Dorado Springs, speeding by 26 mph or more, class B misdemeanor; and violation of intermediate driver’s license or temporary instruction permit, infraction, initial appearance scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13.
Harold Glen Rhodes, Jacksonville, Texas, speeding by 16-19 mph, class C misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16.
Cole Robert Forck, Jefferson City, speeding by 11-15 mph, class C misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16.
Serri Ann Moore, Camdenton, speeding by 20-25 mph, class B misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16.
Brent Lee Church, Fair Grove, speeding by 20-25 mph, class B misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16.
Traffic Cases
Ian Andrew Dibernardo, Stockton, defective equipment, guilty plea, fine $200. Payment review hearing scheduled for 9 a.m. Thursday, Dec 19.
Karen Jean Janes, El Dorado Springs, failure to display plates, guilty plea, fine $50.50. Payment review hearing scheduled for 9 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 19.
Jonathan C. Mart, El Dorado Springs, speeding by 1-5 mph, guilty plea, fine $175.50.
Chad Shinn, El Dorado Springs, failure to secure a child younger than age 8 in restraint or booster seat, guilty plea, fine $49.50.
Robert Lee Gruenewald, Stockton, speeding by 20-25 mph, guilty plea, fine $155.50.
Michael Wayne Jensen, Humansville, driving while intoxicated and failure to wear seat belt, initial appearance scheduled for 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 7.
Logan Viers, Milan, failure to register a vehicle, failure to wear seat belt and operating a vehicle without insurance, hearing scheduled for 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 7.
Wylie E. Blevins, Stockton, operating a motorcycle without proper license, first or second offense; and driving while revoked or suspended, hearing scheduled for 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 7.
Charles Brian Gillan, Stockton, operating a vehicle without insurance, hearing scheduled for 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 7.
Malya Pinkman, Stockton, operating a vehicle without insurance, hearing scheduled for 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 7.
Cole Creek, Stockton, driving while revoked or suspended, hearing scheduled for 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 7.
Meafan E. Climer, Bolivar, driving while revoked or suspended, hearing scheduled for 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 7.
Joseph Dean, Wheatland, operating a motorcycle without proper license, first or second offense, hearing scheduled for 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 7.
Jeremiah W. Witt, Weaubleau, operating a vehicle without insurance, probable cause statement filed, initial appearance scheduled for 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 3.
Timothy Brady, Green Forest, Arkansas, operating a vehicle without a valid license, hearing scheduled for 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 7.
Municipal Cases
Matthew L. Luttrull, Stockton, possession of drug paraphernalia, hearing scheduled for 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 7.
Brook C. O’Keefe, Stockton, possession of drug paraphernalia and operating a motor vehicle without insurance, hearing scheduled for 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 7.
Jon Laub, Stockton, possession of drug paraphernalia, hearing scheduled for 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 7.
Mark Allen Stamper, Pleasant Hope, domestic assault, hearing scheduled for 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 7.
Regina Renee Jolly, Weaubleau, shoplifting, hearing scheduled for 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 7.
John W. Walters, Stockton, miscellaneous weapon violation, hearing scheduled for 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 7.
Michaeleen A. Rollag, Stockton, assault, hearing scheduled for 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 7.
Arthur Henry, El Dorado Springs, stealing, hearing scheduled for 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 7.
Marriages
Trey Dalton Foster, 29, Appleton City, and Melissa M. Mott, 36, Appleton City.
Stephen Lee Ott, 44, El Dorado Springs, and Savannah Pauline Ingram, 33, El Dorado Springs.
Domestic Relations
Clinton E. Moore, El Dorado Springs, petitioner, vs. Kayla Dawn Moore, Rich Hill, respondent, motion to modify, consent judgment for final parenting plan.
Protection Orders
Christine N. Sohl, petitioner, vs. Jacob M. Whited, respondent, adult abuse stalking, case dismissed by court without prejudice.
F. Wallace Enfield, petitioner, vs. Beth A. Garrison, Springfield, respondent, adult abuse stalking, ex parte order of protection, hearing scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15.
Darcy E. Roberts, petitioner, vs. William Grenko, El Dorado Springs, respondent, adult abuse stalking, ex parte order of protection, hearing scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15.
Derrick W. DeBoeuf, petitioner, vs. Wyatt Crume, Stockton, respondent, adult abuse without stalking, hearing scheduled for 3 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5.
Derrick W. DeBoeuf, petitioner, vs. Richard Justin Crume, Stockton, respondent, adult abuse without stalking, hearing scheduled for 3 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5.
Peggy F. Rummel, petitioner, vs. Daniel R. Rummel, Humansville, respondent, adult abuse without stalking, ex parte order of protection, hearing scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15.
Tammy L. Blackard, petitioner, vs. Garry Andrew Blackard, Jerico Springs, respondent, adult abuse without stalking, ex parte order of protection, hearing scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15.
Sheriff’s Office
The Cedar County Sheriff’s Office law enforcement log for Sept. 29-Oct. 5.
Sunday, Sept. 29: Received a call of a theft of personal medications at Cedar Hills Baptist Church, Jerico Springs. The scene was clear, no report taken.
Traffic stop at 1301 Road south of Route H, Stockton.
Received a call of suspicious people on 1301 Rd. south of Route H, Stockton. The suspects were gone when an officer arrived.
Received a request for a welfare check on S. 425 Rd., Stockton. Handled by an officer.
Received a call of a disturbance and property damage on E. 1804 Rd., Stockton. The scene was clear and a report was taken.
Received a call of a suspicious person stumbling around on Route EE west of El Dorado Springs. The suspect was gone when an officer arrived.
Received a call of an assault on E. 480 Rd., Humansville. Handled by an officer.
Received a call of a theft at the SAMA Thrift Store, Stockton. A dark green vehicle was involved. The scene was clear, no report taken.
Received a call of a damaged mailbox on S. Mo. 39, Stockton. The scene was clear and a report was taken.
Received a call of a theft at Stockton City Park of one of the Black Walnut Festival vendors. Items were recovered. Handled by an officer.
Received a call of a motor vehicle accident on 504 Rd., El Dorado Springs. The scene was clear, no report taken.
Received a call of a suspicious person walking on Route EE and Military Boundary Rd., El Dorado Springs. The caller almost hit a person due to his dark clothing. Handled by officer.
Received a call of a civil matter on S. Mo. 39, Stockton. The caller was advised the Sheriff’s Office could not assist.
Three ambulances call in Stockton, two in El Dorado Springs.
Monday, Sept. 30: Received a call stating a suspect being sought earlier is on the scene again on Mo. 32 and 901 Rd., Stockton. Unable to locate.
Received a call of a stolen truck on Mo. 32 and 1901 Rd., Stockton. The scene was clear, no report taken. Polk County is working on this case.
An officer was out on civil service on E. 480 Rd.
Received information of an ex parte order of protection being broken on E. 480 Rd., Humansville. Handled by an officer.
Received a call of a disturbance on Route J by St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church, Stockton. A couple was having a dispute in the road.
Received a call of a civil matter between property owners on E. 1804 Rd., Stockton.
Received a call of a drive-off at Casey’s, Stockton. The driver will return to pay.
Received a call of an auto theft on S. 1525 Rd., Stockton. The scene was clear and a report was taken.
Received a call of an abandoned vehicle on E. U.S. 54, El Dorado Springs. Handled by an officer.
Three ambulance calls in Stockton, four in El Dorado Springs.
Tuesday, Oct. 1: Received a 911 hang-up from E. Mo. 32 and the dispatcher heard yelling in the background. There was an assault but no one wants to press charges.
An officer was out with an abandoned vehicle on U.S. 54. The vehicle has been there for a few days and will be tagged for towing.
Received a call of an abandoned vehicle on N. Mo. 39, Stockton. Contacted the family and they approved having it towed. Contacted Mike’s Towing.
Federal Protection reported an alarm on S. Mo. 39, Stockton. The building was secured.
Received a call of a burglary on S. 651 Rd., El Dorado Springs. A back door was kicked in and electronics were stolen. The scene was clear and a report was taken.
Received a call saying a driver pulled out in front of another driver causing the second driver to go into a ditch and hit a mailbox. Both parties agreed to return the next day and replace the mailbox. Handled by an officer.
Received a call of a motor vehicle accident on Route A. The driver knocked down a highway sign. A medic was dispatched and the patient refused treatment. Ricky Cason was arrested for driving while intoxicated.
An officer was out on civil service on U.S. 54. Negative contact was made.
Received a call of vandalism at Woods Supermarket, Stockton. The caller’s vehicle was keyed. Woods has surveillance tape of the incident. The suspect’s description is known. The scene was clear and a report was taken.
Received a call of a stolen debit card on U.S. 54 and it was used at Mid-Missouri Bank, El Dorado Springs.
Received a call regarding a stolen vehicle by third boat dock of Stockton Lake. The vehicle possibly was reported stolen earlier. The scene was clear, and a report was taken.
Received a call stating possible items being stolen at E. 480 Rd., El Dorado Springs. The owner was away. Subjects are moving in. The scene was clear, no report taken.
Received a call of a stolen vehicle at E. 02 Rd., El Dorado Springs. The vehicle was located using GPS and returned to the owner.
Received a call of a bull in the roadway on Route B and Mo. 97, Jerico Springs. The owner was contacted and the bull was returned to pasture. The owner stated he has been having gas stolen from his property.
Received a call of a truck stolen on Route RA, Bona. Transferred to another agency.
Five ambulance calls in Stockton, six in El Dorado Springs.
Wednesday, Oct. 2: Allison’s Gas Station, El Dorado Springs, reported a subject possibly under the influence of drugs. The subject was gone when an officer arrived.
Cedar County Library, Stockton, reported a suspicious vehicle. The library later reported the vehicle gone.
Received a call on Locust Street, Stockton. The caller believed tires had been slashed. An officer believed the tires had hit something and were not slashed.
An officer reported a female and three children walking on Mo. 32, Stockton. The female got a ride with a friend and will file an ex parte order of protection against her husband. Handled by an officer.
Received a call of a possible theft on High St., Stockton. The caller came into the sheriff’s office to fill out a statement.
Traffic stop on Mo. 39, north of Route B, Stockton. A warning was given.
Received a call of stolen traffic cones on Route A, Stockton.
An officer was out on civil service on U.S. 54. Negative contact was made.
Received a call of a careless and imprudent driver on Oak and Church streets, Stockton. The call was unfounded.
An officer was out on civil service on U.S. 54. Contact was made.
Received a call regarding cameras on stop signs at Mo. 32 and Route CC. The cameras possibly were put up by MoDOT.
Received a call saying a female would not leave a lawyer’s office on the square. Handled by officer.
An officer out on warrant service at Casey’s, Stockton. Jeremy Brandell was arrested for parole violation.
Traffic stop near Casey’s, Stockton. A warning was given.
Traffic stop on Stockton Square. A warning was given.
Received a call stating a strong odor of propane was smelled on Mo. 32 and 2075 Rd., Stockton. Nothing was found by officer.
Received a call of a disturbance at Airport Village, Stockton. Handled by an officer.
An officer advised he hit a raccoon on Mo. 32. The scene was clear and a report was taken.
Three ambulance calls in Stockton, two in El Dorado Springs.
Thursday, Oct. 3: Traffic stop near Dollar General, Stockton. A warning was given for equipment.
Received a call of disorderly conduct on W. Skyline, Stockton. Residents were threatened by a suspect but officers were unable to locate the suspect.
An officer was out on civil process on S. 651 Rd. Papers served.
Received a call of cattle on the roadway on Route H and 1451 Rd. Handled by an officer.
Received a request for a welfare check on E. 7512 Rd., Stockton. Handled by an officer.
Received a call of a theft on E. Route AA, Humansville. The caller claimed their mail had been taken out of their mailbox and that it happened a couple weeks ago as well. Handled by an officer.
Received a call of theft of titles for various vehicles on S. 1825 Rd., Stockton. Handled by dispatch.
Received a call of disorderly conduct at Stockton City Park. A subject was walking without a shirt. Handled by an officer.
Four ambulance calls in Stockton, one in El Dorado Springs.
Friday, Oct. 4: Traffic stop at the PitT Stop, El Dorado Springs. A warning was given for faulty equipment.
Traffic stop near C&H Hotel, El Dorado Springs. A warning was given for following too closely.
Traffic stop on U.S. 54, Cedar Springs. A warning was given.
Received a call of a trespasser on W. Skyline, Stockton. An officer was unable to locate the subject.
Received a request for a welfare check on E. 676 Rd., Caplinger Mills. A suspect has multiple warrants. Unable to locate.
Received a call stating someone had driven through the caller’s yard and did damage to his property on West St., Stockton. Handled by an officer.
Received a call of a disturbance on E. 1724 Rd., Stockton. Handled by officers.
Received a request for a welfare check on E. 1050 Rd., Stockton. Handled by an officer.
Received a call stating a pickup truck picked up a subject out of their field at E. Route B, Jerico Springs, and headed to Jerico Springs. The caller wanted to make a report to an officer.
Received a request for a welfare check at the Greenfield Cemetery. The subject was located and is fine.
Received a call of a disturbance at Casey’s, Stockton. An officer was unable to locate the vehicle in question.
Traffic stop on Route J and 1600 Rd., Stockton. A warning for speeding was given.
Traffic stop on Mo. 39, Stockton, for driving 20 mph under the speed limit.
Two ambulance calls in Stockton, eight in El Dorado Springs. One fire call for a reported structure fire on S. Mo. 32, later canceled.
Saturday, Oct. 5: Received a call of a disturbance on Route M. A male was behaving erratically. The subject was cleared, no report taken.
Received a call stating three individuals were dropped off at Hawker Point and are now wandering around in the woods in the area. The subjects were gone when an officer arrived.
An alarm company reported an alarm on E. 1866 Rd., Stockton. Handled by an officer.
Received a call of a careless and imprudent driver at Orleans Trail. An officer gave a warning for careless and imprudent driving.
Traffic stop on Mo. 32 and Route A, Stockton. A warning was given for failure to dim lights.
Received a call of a missing person from E. 1450 Rd., Stockton. The subject was entered into the statewide system. Advised the caller to contact Greene County as well.
Received a call of cattle out on Mo. 32 and 2125 Rd., Stockton. The owner was contacted.
Received a call of a burglary on S. Mo. 39, Stockton. Several medications, jewelry and cash were taken. Rebecca Blevins and Austin Huston were arrested and transported to the Sheriff’s Office.
An officer advised a vehicle on RB Rd., Stockton, was needing assistance. The vehicle was gone when the officer arrived.
Received a call of a suicidal subject on the Route N bridge, Caplinger Mills. Polk County is searching for this person. Medics transported the subject to Citizens Memorial Hospital.
An officer was out checking on a subject on E. Trimble, Stockton. The subject was cleared and a report was taken.
Traffic stop on Mo. 32 and 750 Rd., El Dorado Springs. A warning was given.
Dade County requested assistance locating a suspect who took keys from a residence in Dade County. This is a civil matter because the suspect was allowed entrance into the residence.
Two ambulance calls in Stockton, three in El Dorado Springs.
El Dorado Police
The El Dorado Springs Police Department incident report for Oct. 1-6.
Tuesday, Oct. 1: Officers responded to the 800 block of South Park St. concerning a small child left unattended. The investigation resulted in the arrest of Rachel L. Butterfield, 38, El Dorado Springs, charging her with child welfare endangerment. She was released on summons pending a court appearance.
Wednesday, Oct. 2: Officers responded to a report of trespassing at 327 W. Hickory St. The investigation resulting in the arrest of Nicholas D. Mitchel, 28, Appleton City, charging him with trespassing. Officers received an order for a 96-hour detention, evaluation and treatment and warrant for Mitchel, stating to transport Mitchel to Cox North Hospital in Springfield. An officer served Mitchel with a summons for trespassing and transported him to Cox North.
Officers responded to a theft of utilities at 108 N. High. A was report taken and the investigation continues.
Officers responded to a larceny at 315 E. Fields, apt. C. The investigation revealed the theft of debit cards. Suspects have been identified and the investigation continues.
Thursday, Oct. 3: Officers responded to a larceny at 200 S. Main St. A suspect has been identified and the investigation continues.
Officers responded to a burglary at 1007 S. Jackson. The investigation revealed the theft of a Mossberg shotgun and a Charter Arms revolver. A suspect has been identified and the investigation continues.
Officers responded to a reported tampering with a motor vehicle at 109 S. Main. The investigation resulted in the arrest of Christopher S. Christensen, 22, El Dorado Springs, charging him with larceny of less than $500 from a motor vehicle, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of 10 grams or less of marijuana and tampering with a motor vehicle. He was released on summons pending a court appearance.
Officers responded to a larceny at Woods Supermarket. The investigation revealed the theft of a container of Carnation Instant Breakfast. A report was taken and the investigation continues.
Officers responded to 205½ W. U.S. 54, Dollar General Store and 1200 S. Main, MFA Producers Grain, concerning a report of suspicious persons. The investigation resulted in the arrest of April D. Green, 41, and Terry R. Usher 26, El Dorado Springs, charging them with trespassing, stealing and unlawful use of a Dumpster. They were released on summonses pending a court appearance.
Friday, Oct. 4: Officers arrested Megon E. Brown, 28, El Dorado Springs, for the probable cause of being a fugitive from justice for a Johnson County, Kansas warrant charging her with domestic battery, with a $1,500 bond. She was transported to the Cedar County Jail pending extradition to Johnson County, Kansas.
Officers responded to a larceny at 303 W. Hickory St. The investigation revealed a Troy-Bilt push mower was stolen. A report taken and the investigation continues.
Officers arrested Lindsay T. Fears, 20, Poplar Bluff, for a Butler County probation violation warrant on the original charge of possession of a controlled substance, with a $20,000 cash bond. She was transported to the Cedar County Jail pending bond and a court appearance.
Officers responded to a larceny at 200 E. Oak. The investigation revealed the theft of approximately $200 in U.S. currency. A suspect has been identified and the investigation continues.
Officers responded to a reported larceny from a vehicle in the 700 block of S. Park St. The investigation revealed the theft of a cell phone. A report was taken and the investigation continues.
Saturday, Oct. 5: Officers responded to a burglary at 305 W. Hightower. The investigation revealed the theft of medications. Suspects have been identified, a report was taken and the investigation continues.
Officers arrested Damien L. Harder, 23, El Dorado Springs, on the probable cause of being a fugitive from justice for a Shawnee County, Kansas, warrant charging him with theft of property or services greater than $1500. He was transported to the Cedar County Jail pending extradition.
Officers responded to a larceny at 205 W. U.S. 54, Dollar General Store. The investigation revealed the theft of a black wallet with a "V" on the outside, with its contents. A report was taken and the investigation continues.
Sunday, Oct. 6: Officers responded to a leave without pay at 100 E. U.S. 54, Casey's General Store. The investigation revealed the driver of a black and green 2005 Chrysler Sebring passenger car left without paying for gasoline. A report was taken and the investigation continues.
In the case of all arrests, it must be remembered the charge is merely an accusation and all defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.
Commission Minutes
The Cedar County Commission met Monday, Sept. 30. Present were presiding commissioner Marlon Collins, northern commissioner Don Boultinghouse, southern commissioner Robert Foster and county clerk Heather York.
Commission minutes for Monday, Sept. 23, were approved.
The commission met with assessor Chad Pyle, who requested to process court orders 24735 through 24741, to add on the assessed valuation of newly purchased personal property.
The commission met with Grant Nelson, Jeff Nelson, Derek Phillips, Stanton Rains and Charles Cummings. Grant Nelson requested to relocate his fence 30 feet from 1774 Rd., trading one side of ditch for another. This would allow the Nelsons to utilize the land they own without restricting access to U.S. Army Corps of Engineers ground. Collins said there will be a recording transfer necessary once the project is completed but will require the commissioners’ approval first. The Corps requested the Nelsons leave survey monuments untouched. Motion by Foster to allow the Nelsons to build the road up, second by Boultinghouse. Collins, Boultinghouse and Foster all voted Yes.
Grant Nelson requested the hill on 1774 Rd. be maintained to the bottom. Cummings, Dogwood special road commissioner, will have rock put on 1774 Rd. when FEMA money starts coming in as this is part of the FEMA project.
The commission met with Sheriff James McCrary. Weekly report of inmate housing: 55 from out of county, 10 from Cedar County, total. 65
The commission met with road and bridge supervisor D.J. Ford, who discussed Myers Bridge project and 1101, 220, 1125 and 1025 roads. Signed SEMA application for FEMA DR-4451.
The commission reviewed monthly reports from the prosecuting attorney’s office, and minutes from Cedar County Memorial Hospital.
The commission reviewed payment requests submitted to the treasurer for discretionary funds by elected officials. Bills were approved.
Transfers
Rhonda (fka Rhonda Talmage) and Hobart Coffelt to Mark and Becky Keen, lots 4-6, block 3,Reck and Houk’s Addition to El Dorado Springs.
Scott W. and Janeal M. Garrett to Greg and Monica Barnes, land in sec. 29, twsp. 34, range 26.
Rex and Sarah Pyle and April Jenkins to Bruce Pyle, land in sec. 24, twsp. 33, range 26.
RGTS LLC to James C. and Chelsea R. Hammer, land in lot 2, sec. 4, twsp. 33, range 27.
Neda S. (fka Neda S. Walker) and David G. Witt to Kevin T. and Megan N. Demster, lot 1, North City View Addition to Stockton.
Jarrod R. and Tammy L. Mays to Justin M. Varner, lots 1-3, block 15, Emerald Hill Addition to El Dorado Springs.
Robert Wayne Pennock, trustee of the Robert W. Pennock Trust and the Beulah M. Pennock Trust, to Jan Renee Eck, trustee of the Jan Renee Eck Trust, land in sec. 28, twsp. 35, range 28.
Mayetta Horner to Diana Queen, land in sec. 3, twsp. 35, range 26.
Billy Adams to Debra Parsley, lots 5-6, Putnam’s First Addition to Stockton.
Gloria Schlons to Gloria Schlons and Vickie Spurgeon, lots 1-4, block 12, Babbs, Stratton and Bradley’s First Addition; and lots 1-6, block 1, and lots 1-2, block 2, Stratton’s Third Addition to Jerico Springs.
Neal H. and Casey D. Trower to Neal H. and Casey D. Trower, land in sec. 31, twsp. 35, range 24.
