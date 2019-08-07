Civil Cases
Fugate Motors, El Dorado Springs, plaintiff, vs. Chance Bettis, El Dorado Springs, defendant, small claims of more than $100, consent judgment against defendant, $1,018.50.
Fugate Motors, El Dorado Springs, plaintiff, vs. Andrea Cassidy, El Dorado Springs, defendant, small claims of more than $100, consent judgment against defendant, $3,411.64.
Discover Bank, New Albany, Ohio, plaintiff, vs. Elena C. Dyas, El Dorado Springs, defendant, contract, default judgment against defendant, $4,011.22.
Calvary SPV I LLC, Valhall, New York, plaintiff, vs. Taylor Hamilton, Stockton, defendant, breach of contract, consent judgment against defendant, $1,530.57.
Fugate Motors, El Dorado Springs, plaintiff, vs. Michael Joseph Langford et al, Stockton, defendants, small claims of more than $100, default judgment against defendants, $798.31.
Fugate Motors, El Dorado Springs, plaintiff, vs. Crystal Renee Mayfield, El Dorado Springs, defendant, small claims of more than $100, default judgment against defendant, $2,120.37.
Dr. Michael L. Housh, DDS, et al, El Dorado Springs, plaintiffs, vs. Kimberly Dionna Vanholt, El Dorado Springs, defendant, suit on account, consent judgment against defendant, $2,239.97.
Gardner Oil & Gas LLC, El Dorado Springs, plaintiff, vs. Brad Scott, Appleton City, defendant, small claims of more than $100, case dismissed by parties.
Higgins Propane Inc., El Dorado Springs, plaintiff, vs. Shawn McGhee et al, El Dorado Springs, defendants, small claims of more than $100, case dismissed by parties without prejudice.
Discover Bank, Bentonville, Arkansas, plaintiff, vs. George W. Lemly Jr., El Dorado Springs, defendant, breach of contract, hearing scheduled for 9 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3.
Jefferson Capital Systems, LLC, Chicago, Illinois, plaintiff, vs. Samantha Grandell, Stockton, defendant, breach of contract, hearing scheduled for 9 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24.
Jefferson Capital Systems, LLC, Chicago, Illinois, plaintiff, vs. Randall Lynn Hudson, El Dorado Springs, defendant, breach of contract, hearing scheduled for Jefferson Capital Systems, LLC, Chicago, Illinois,
Synchrony Bank, Alpharetta, Georgia, plaintiff, vs. Regina A. Allison, El Dorado Springs, defendant, contract/account (bulk), hearing scheduled for 9 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24.
Synchrony Bank, Alpharetta, Georgia, plaintiff, vs. Patricia P. Zazuliak, Jerico Springs, defendant, contract/account (bulk), hearing scheduled for 9 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10.
Discover Bank, New Albany, Ohio, plaintiff, vs. Michael Clay Shaffer, Dadeville, defendant, contract, hearing scheduled for 9 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24.
Jefferson Capital Systems, LLC, Chicago, Illinois, plaintiff, vs. Clint E. Moore, El Dorado Springs, defendant, suit on account, hearing scheduled for 9 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24.
CACH, LLC, Greenville, South Carolina, plaintiff, vs. Marilyn F. Cooper, Stockton, defendant, suit on account, hearing scheduled for 9 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24.
Capital One Bank (USA), N.A., St. Louis, plaintiff, vs. Marni M. Jones, Stockton, defendant, suit on account, hearing scheduled for 9 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10.
Federal National Mortgage Association, Dallas, Texas, plaintiff, vs. Kasey D. Gilbert et al, El Dorado Springs, defendants, unlawful detainer, hearing scheduled for 9 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13.
James Kennedy, Stockton, plaintiff, vs. Mary Katherine Kapas, Stockton, defendant, small claims of more than $100, hearing scheduled for 9 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3.
Richard Flynn Armstrong, Edmond, Oklahoma, plaintiff, vs. Agapé Boarding School, Stockton, defendant, small claims of more than $100, hearing scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10.
Vehicle Claims
Charles Winfiel et al, El Dorado Springs, petitioners, vs. Joel Walters, Jefferson City, respondent, petition declaring ownership of a motor vehicle, court finds petitioners are lawful owners, amended judgment reflecting purchase price.
Roy Wayne Robb, Stockton petitioner, vs. Director of Revenue, State of Missouri, Jefferson City, respondent, petition for reinstatement of driving privilege, petition granted pending installment of a certified ignition interlock device with camera and GPS and completion of written, driving, vision and road sign recognition tests.
David Ray Pinkman, El Dorado Springs, petitioner, vs. Missouri Department of Revenue, Jefferson City, respondent, petition for reinstatement of driving privilege, petition granted pending installment of a certified ignition interlock device with camera and GPS and completion of written, driving, vision and road sign recognition tests.
Karla N. Broadbent, Fair Play petitioner, vs. Director, Department of Revenue, Jefferson City, respondent, petition for reinstatement of driving privilege, petition granted pending installment of a certified ignition interlock device with camera and GPS and completion of written, driving, vision and road sign recognition tests.
Jonathan Willis et al, Stockton, petitioner vs. Department of Revenue, Jefferson City, respondent, petition declaring ownership of a motor vehicle, court finds petitioners are lawful owners.
Greg Smith, Raymore, petitioner, vs. Missouri Department of Revenue, Jefferson City, respondent, petition for review of petitioner’s alleged refusal to submit to chemical test, revocation of petitioner’s driver’s license set aside and respondent ordered to restore petitioner’s driving privilege.
Felonies
Robert Lee Ellifrits Jr., El Dorado Springs, charge pending, court finds probable cause during preliminary hearing, defendant ordered to appear at 9 a.m. Monday, Aug. 12, for further proceedings.
Austin Lee Noland, Columbia, charges pending, court finds probable cause during preliminary hearing, defendant ordered to appear at 9 a.m. Monday, Sept. 9, for further proceedings.
Robert Ward Havlik, Bolivar, charges pending, defendant waives preliminary hearing and is ordered to appear at 9 a.m. Monday, Aug. 12, for further proceedings. Court released defendant on his own recognizance.
Christopher Bryant Austin, El Dorado Springs, charges pending, defendant waives preliminary hearing and is ordered to appear at 9 a.m. Monday, Aug. 12, for further proceedings. Court continues defendant’s release on bond.
Austin James Bussard, Marshfield, charge pending, defendant waives preliminary hearing and is ordered to appear at 9 a.m. Monday, Aug. 12, for further proceedings.
Michael L. Roadcap, Stockton, charge pending, defendant waives preliminary hearing and is ordered to appear at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7, for further proceedings.
James Robert Willmore, El Dorado Springs, driving while revoked or suspended, class E felony; and owning or operating a motor vehicle without insurance, first offense, class D misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21.
Misdemeanors
Brock David LaDesic, Tonganoxie, Kansas, speeding by 20-25 mph, class B misdemeanor, guilty plea, fine $155.50.
Gabriel LaSalle Meyer-Lackamp, Clinton, taking game fish by illegal methods, class A misdemeanor, guilty plea, fine $149.50. Payment review hearing scheduled for 9 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 3.
April Rubatt, Willard, glass containers not safely secured in vessel, class C misdemeanor, guilty plea, fine $25. Payment review hearing scheduled for 9 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 5.
Hallie Stine, Springfield, taking wildlife by molesting a nest, den, home or eggs, class A misdemeanor, guilty plea, fine $24.50.
Elmer Vann, El Dorado Springs, driving without a valid license, first offense, class D misdemeanor, guilty plea, fine $74.50.
Aaron Robles, El Dorado Springs, driving without a valid license, first offense, class D misdemeanor; and failure to wear seat belt, infraction, initial appearance scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11.
Traffic Cases
Cheyenne Raya Addison, Walnut Grove, insufficient personal flotation devices, guilty plea, fine $25.
Larry Wayne Pursley, speeding by 1-5 mph and failure to wear seat belt, guilty pleas, fine $60.50.
Marriage
Garrett Arden Gates, 20, Stockton, and Sarah Beth Cartwright, 21, Stockton.
Dissolutions
Erinn Kelly Bollinger, Humansville, petitioner, vs. Richard James Bollinger, Lowry City, respondent, dissolution with children, consent judgment on dissolution.
Phillip Smith, Stockton, petitioner, vs. Michelle Smith, Marion, Iowa, respondent, dissolution without children, consent judgment on dissolution.
Victoria Nicole Simon, El Dorado Springs, petitioner, vs. Robert David Simon, El Dorado Springs, respondent, dissolution without children, consent judgment on dissolution.
Alaina Gabrielle Mayes, Springfield, petitioner, vs. Nicholas James Fox, Tuscon, Arizona, respondent, dissolution with children, trial judgment on dissolution.
Domestic Relations
Michael Keith Mingucci, Gladstone, petitioner, vs. Kristen Lynn Riwa, Kansas City, Kansas, respondent, motion to modify, trial judgment terminating child support.
Becky R. Wade, Marshall, petitioner, vs. Darin E. Lumley, El Dorado Springs, respondent, motion to modify, judgment entered, final parenting plan filed.
Heather Lynn Laub, Stockton, petitioner, vs. Alma Keith Laub, Humansville, respondent, motion to modify, default judgment of modification entered.
Shane Jerome Davis, El Dorado Springs, petitioner, vs. Stacie R. Young, El Dorado Springs, respondent, motion to modify, hearing scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3.
Melinda M. Denning, Bolivar, petitioner, vs. William R. Denning, Stockton, respondent, motion to modify, confidential information sheet filed.
Protection Orders
Kelly Lasley, petitioner, vs. Steven Brooks, Stockton, respondent, adult abuse stalking, default judgment for full order of protection.
Joseph Kish, petitioner, vs. Deanna Dell Kish, Stockton, respondent, adult abuse stalking, petition denied.
Alma J. Farrier, petitioner, vs. Charles Tyler Suddeth, El Dorado Springs, respondent, adult abuse stalking, petition denied.
Alma J. Farrier, petitioner, vs. Linda Leah Snethen, El Dorado Springs, respondent, adult abuse stalking,
child protection act, petition denied.
Leona R. Owsley, petitioner, vs. Chipper E. Owsley, Schell City, respondent, adult abuse without stalking, ex parte order of protection, hearing scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6.
Scott J. Loveless, petitioner, vs. Tonya Nicole Meridith, Jonesboro, Arkansas, child protection act, ex parte order of protection, hearing scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13.
Sheriff’s Office
The Cedar County Sheriff’s Office law enforcement log for July 21-Aug. 3.
Sunday, July 21: An officer was out on a follow-up at the Cedar County Courthouse.
An officer was out on a follow-up on Locust Street, Stockton. No contact was made.
A subject came into the sheriff’s office to file a complaint on an assault on Locust Street, Stockton. Handled by an officer.
Traffic stop at Woods Supermarket, Stockton. Joseph Chrisman was arrested on an active warrant.
Received a call reporting a subject driving while not having a driver’s license. Handled by an officer.
Received a request for agency assistance. A purse was stolen at El Dorado Springs and an officer tried to make contact at Blake Street Apartments, Stockton.
Received a call of a suspicious vehicle behind Allison’s in El Dorado Springs. The call was canceled.
Received a call of a subject being harassed in Stockton. The scene was clear, and a report was taken.
Received a call on the purse theft from El Dorado Springs. Transferred to another agency.
Barton County requested agency assistance for a party possibly involving underage drinking and marijuana. Handled by an officer.
Three ambulance calls in Stockton, three in El Dorado Springs.
Monday, July 22: Received a call stating a subject is intoxicated and requesting help. Medics checked the subject and the subject went back to bed. An officer confiscated a firearm onsite.
A caller thinks stolen property might be stashed on his property, requesting an officer.
Received a call of a careless and imprudent driver by east Stockton Dam entrance. An officer gave a warning.
Received a call of trespassers at Cedar Ridge Apartments, Stockton. Handled by an officer.
Received a call of whistle out on 1900 Road, Jerico Springs. Area residents are trying to handle the situation but kids on four-wheelers are tearing up the property around it. Handled by dispatch.
Three ambulance calls in Stockton, three in El Dorado Springs.
Tuesday, July 23: Received a call of a suspicious vehicle on West Street, Stockton. The vehicle’s alarm kept going off. The scene was clear and no report was taken.
Received a call stating a resident has squatters on his property on Mo. 97, Jerico Springs. An officer will request a warrant for a property search. The scene was clear and a report was taken.
Rapid Response reported an alarm going off on College Street, Stockton. The scene was clear and no report was taken.
Traffic stop on Mo. 39 and RB Road, Stockton. A warning was given for unrestrained occupants in the vehicle.
Received a call of careless and imprudent driver on U.S. 54 and Route DD. Handled by dispatch.
Received a call from El Dorado Springs police regarding a walk-in about property damage. The scene was clear and a report was taken.
Received a call of a careless and imprudent driver on Mo. 32 westbound from Route A. Handled by an officer.
An officer was out on a follow-up at RV park in Stockton. No contact was made.
A driver reported hitting a deer on Mo. 32 and 601 Road. Handled by an officer.
Traffic stop on Mo. 32 and 97. A warning was given.
Received a call of a trespasser on 1000 Road, Stockton. A resident heard knocking at her door but did not answer. Handled by an officer.
Received a call of a trespasser on 400 Road. Someone knocked on a bedroom window. An officer could not locate anyone.
One ambulance call in Stockton, one in El Dorado Springs.
Wednesday, July 24: Received a call stating a resident returned home and found his home different than he left it on Mo. 32, El Dorado Springs. Handled by an officer.
Received a call stating a subject left home and has not returned on Mo. 39, Stockton. The call was canceled.
Received a call stating they thought they heard a female screaming at Stockton Park. The subject was gone when officers arrived.
Traffic stop on South and Charles streets, Stockton. A warning was given.
Received a call of recovered property on Main Street, Jerico Springs. Handled by dispatch.
Central Security reported an alarm going off at S. Mo. 32, El Dorado Springs. The building was secure.
Received a call of a stolen dog on S. 1325 Road, Stockton. Handled by an officer.
El Dorado Springs police requested assistance at Park and Joe Davis streets, El Dorado Springs. Several males were in a fight and a female on the scene had a firearm. ESPD canceled the request.
Received a call of a disturbance on Englewood Drive, Stockton. One male was detained and checking to get him checked out at Cedar County Memorial Hospital. Handled by an officer.
Received a call of property damage on S. Mo. 39. A suspect broke a window in a trailer. The scene was clear and a report was taken.
Received a call of a fight going on at S. Mo. 39 Stockton. A medic was requested for a female. A citation given.
Received a call of property damage to trailer parked at Orleans Trail Campcite. The scene was clear and a report was taken.
Received a call from a Stockton resident requesting to talk to an officer on firearm rules. Handled by an officer.
Received a call from Steve’s Little Boat Shop, Stockton, needing to verify a VIN number. Handled by an officer.
Received a call of a trespasser near Stockton Assembly of God Church. The subject was just waiting to go to work.
Traffic stop in Stockton. A warning was given.
Five ambulance calls in Stockton, two in El Dorado Springs.
Thursday, July 25: Received a call of a family disturbance on S. Mo. 39 Stockton. Handled by an officer.
Traffic stop on Vern and Clovis streets, Stockton. A warning was given.
Traffic stop near Woody’s Fast Stop, Stockton. A warning was given.
An officer was out on civil service on Lafayette Street, El Dorado Springs, transporting a subject to Cox North Hospital for a 96-hour hold.
An officer was out on civil service on Main Street, El Dorado Springs for a subject with warrants. No contact was made.
Received a call of a suspicious person laying in a ditch on N. Mo. 39. The subject was trying to hitchhike to Illinois. Handled by an officer.
Received a call from El Dorado Springs police stating a female reported an assault. Officers responded to an address on Route EE and took a report.
Received a call of a subject repeatedly walking around the neighborhood exposing himself on Orchard Street Stockton. The scene was clear and a report was taken.
Received a call wanting to check on the validity of a lawn mower he was purchasing. A report was taken.
Traffic stop by Stockton Lake Tavern. A warning was given for speeding.
Received a call of a suspicious vehicle at Stockton Community Building. Subjects were using wi-fi and told by an officer to leave the premises as it was past curfew.
Received a call of possible fighting on Owen Mill Road, Stockton. A subject was yelling into the phone and promised to keep it down. Handled by an officer.
Four ambulance calls in Stockton.
Friday, July 26: Traffic stop on Park and High streets, Stockton. A warning was given.
Traffic stop on Thomas and Grand streets, El Dorado Springs. A warning was given.
El Dorado Springs police requested assistance at Community Springs Nursing Home. A patient was wielding a fire extinguisher. Handled by an officer.
ADT reported an alarm going off on Ward Street, Stockton. The building was secured by an officer.
Received a call of an assault on Locust Street, Stockton. Handled by an officer.
Received a call of property damage on Route EE, El Dorado Springs. A garage door had been shot through. Transferred to another agency.
Traffic stop on N. Mo. 39. A warning for registration was given.
Received a call of family member found deceased on S. 2325 Road, Stockton. A funeral home was notified.
Received a call of an abandoned vehicle on Route, Z Stockton. The vehicle was gone when an officer arrived.
Received a call of dogs running the neighborhoods terrorizing chickens. Contacted the owner and the dogs will be picked up.
Received a call of a suspicious person on S. Mo. 39. The subject was behaving rudely to traffic and the caller would like it checked out.
Traffic stop on Mo. 97 and Route CC, Jerico Springs. A citation was issued to Richard Sanderson.
Received a call of a suspicious vehicle left at the caller’s residence on E. 350 Road, El Dorado Springs. The scene was clear and no report was taken.
Received a call of a suspicious person on Route Z, Stockton. The subject was receiving a ride to his destination.
Received a call of a disturbance on Owen Mill Road, Stockton. The Subject was not to be at this residence. The subject was gone when an officer arrived.
Brinks Alarm reporting an alarm going off at E. Mo. 32, Stockton. The alarm was off when an officer arrived.
Three ambulance calls in Stockton, two in El Dorado Springs.
Saturday, July 27: Received a call of a disturbance of 20 or more people at Caplinger Mills Boat Dock. Fernando Chavez and Christopher Delgado were arrested.
Received a call of a suspicious person on Elm Street, Stockton. Handled by an officer.
Received a call of a family disturbance on S. 825 Road, Stockton. A spouse was intoxicated and will not allow the family to leave. Handled by an officer.
Received a call of a civil matter regarding firearms and a suicidal threat on E. Sunset Street, Stockton. Advised this is a civil matter and the sheriff’s office cannot give advice.
Received a call from Sundae’s Drive-In, Stockton. The caller believed there was a drunken driver at window. An officer pulled the vehicle over at Stockton Christian Church. The driver was not drinking.
Received a call of an assault on E. Mo. 32, Stockton. A suspect allegedly hit someone with an axe handle. Michael Bowlsby was arrested and later released.
Received a call stating someone entered the home on S. Mo. 39 and cut a hole in the floor like a trap door. Handled by dispatch.
Received a call of an assault on S. Mo. 39 Stockton. Two subjects will come into the sheriff’s office to fill out reports. A report was taken.
Received a call of a vehicle blocking the passage of a boat at Orleans Trail Marina, Stockton. An officer was unable to locate the owners.
Received a call of a family disturbance on S. Mo. 39 Stockton. Handled by officer.
Received a call of neighbor’s dog killing the caller’s animal on S. 2225 Road. This is a civil matter.
Received a call of snakes in the caller’s kitchen. Requested an officer on S. Mo. 39. The snakes were gone when officers arrived.
Traffic stop at Crabtree walking trail entrance. The subject was clear and no report was taken.
Three ambulance calls in Stockton, two in El Dorado Springs.
Sunday, July 28: Interface Security reported an alarm at Dollar General, Stockton. The building was secure.
Received a call of a motor vehicle accident on E. Mo. 32, Stockton. The vehicle spun out. All responders were canceled.
Received a call regarding a juvenile in Walker.
Traffic stop at Crabtree Boat Ramp. A warning for equipment was given.
Received a call of a careless and imprudent driver at The Cabins, Stockton. The subject was gone when an officer arrived.
Received call of a motor vehicle accident on Mo. 97 and Route BB, El Dorado Springs. Transferred to Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Received a call stating a door was ajar at Hiatt’s Body Shop, Stockton. An officer secured the premises.
Traffic stop on Stockton square. A warning was given.
A Lake Ranger requested assistance searching a vehicle for drug paraphernalia at Crabtree Cove. The vehicle was clear and no report was taken.
Three ambulance calls in Stockton, four in El Dorado Springs.
Monday, July 29: Received a call of someone beating on the door and making threats on S. 851 Road, El Dorado Springs. Erin Jones was arrested.
Received a call of an assault on Airport Village Road. Austin Hutson was arrested.
Received a call stating methamphetamine was found on the floor at Hot Spot, Stockton. Handled by an officer.
Traffic stop on Mo. 32 and E. 380 Road, El Dorado Springs. A warning was given.
Received a call requesting to check the well-being of a subject on High Street, Stockton. Handled by an officer.
Received a call of stolen medicine on High Street, Stockton. Handled by an officer.
An officer was out at a fire scene with the fire marshal on Route B and 105 E. Logan, Jerico Springs. Transferred to another agency.
A resident reported his property was baled and hauled away without permission on E. Route N, Humansville. Handled by an officer.
Received a call of property damage on S. Blake Street, Stockton. Handled by an officer.
Received a call of cow out on Airport Road, Stockton. Handled by an officer.
Received a call from Vernon County stating an individual hit another in the face with a pistol at Woods Supermarket, Stockton. Lester Hayes was arrested.
Three ambulance calls in Stockton, two in El Dorado Springs. One fire call for a structure fire in Jerico Springs.
Tuesday, July 30: Received a call of a suspicious person sitting in the caller’s driveway on S. Mo. 39. The subject was gone when an officer arrived.
Received a call of an abandoned vehicle on 500 and 151 roads, El Dorado Springs. The owner is to pick up the vehicle.
Traffic stop on Sac and Surf streets, Stockton. A warning was given.
Received a call stating a stranger wanting to use the phone, had run out of gas on S. 1620 Road, Stockton. An officer transported the subject to Fair Play.
Traffic stop near Woods Supermarket, Stockton. A warning was given.
Received a call of cattle out on the roadway on North Street and 1471 Road, Stockton. The owner was contacted.
Traffic stop on Stockton Square. A warning was given.
Five ambulance calls in Stockton, two in El Dorado Springs.
Wednesday, July 31: Received a call saying a driver hit a deer on E. Mo. 32 near east Stockton Dam entrance. The deer was removed. Handled by dispatch.
Received call of an intoxicated driver by Casey’s, Stockton. The subject was gone when an officer arrived.
Received a call of snakes in the house on High Street. Handled by an officer.
An officer was out on a follow-up on Route Z.
Received a call reporting a deceased person on S. 925 Road, El Dorado Springs. Contacted an El Dorado funeral home.
Received a call from an officer. He was attending court.
Received a call of someone sleeping in their car in the Stockton Cemetery. The subject left.
Received a call of a suspicious person at Lake Stockton Healthcare Facility, Stockton. An officer transported the subject to Owl Haven Motel.
Received a call of suspicious persons fishing on a bridge on Mo. 32. Handled by an officer.
Received a call of a family disturbance on E. Route EE, El Dorado Springs. Handled by an officer.
Traffic stop near Woods Supermarket, Stockton. A citation was issued to Timothy Brady for a suspended license. He was picked up and the vehicle was parked at Woods.
Three ambulance calls in Stockton, five in El Dorado Springs.
Thursday, Aug. 1: A patient at Cedar County Memorial Hospital called and reported shots fired. The call was canceled.
Received a call of cattle in the roadway on Mo. 32 and 500 Road, El Dorado Springs. The scene was clear and no report was taken.
Federal Protection reported an alarm going off at Stockton High School. The call was canceled.
Received a call stating someone threw bricks and made threats to occupants on E. Sunset Street, Stockton. Tyler Putthoff was arrested.
An officer transported a resident to Cox North Hospital, Springfield.
Received a call of a disturbance at Orleans Trail Campground. The scene was clear and a report was taken.
Vernon County requested to check the well-being of a subject on E. Mo. 32, Fair Play. Contact was made and all was well.
Received a call of a suspicious vehicle on E. 166 Road, El Dorado Springs. The scene was clear and a report was taken.
Received a request to check the well-being of subjects on Locust Street, Stockton. The subjects appeared to be unresponsive but were just sleeping.
Received a call of an abandoned vehicle on Lee Hopkins Drive, Stockton. Mike’s Garage towed the vehicle.
Received a call stating suspects were stealing water and gas on South Street, Jerico Springs. The scene was clear and a report was taken.
Received a call of someone sleeping on the sidewalk at Casey’s, Stockton. An officer spoke to the subject and he will be moving on.
Received a call of burglary on E. Davis Street, Stockton. A fifth-wheel hitch, tools and a tool box were taken. The scene was clear and a report was taken.
Three ambulance calls in Stockton, three in El Dorado Springs.
Friday, Aug. 2: Traffic stop near Crabtree Cove. A warning was given.
Received a call stating they had received notice from Onstar there was a wreck with the vehicle. The caller was unable to make contact. Dispatch made contact and the person is fine.
Received a call of a careless and imprudent driver just outside Fair Play. Transferred to another agency.
A Lake Ranger requested to check the well-being of a male walking from Fair Play to Stockton. The subject was clear and no report was taken.
Received a call of locks being broken at Serenity Storage, El Dorado Springs. Requested extra patrol.
Received a call of neighbor using explosives all hours of the day and night on Mo. 97 and 32. Handled by an officer.
Received a call of a possible vehicle theft on Route A, Stockton. A family member was believed to have taken the vehicle to California. Handled by an officer.
Traffic stop near Hot Spot, Stockton. A warning was given.
Traffic stop near Woods Supermarket, Stockton. No action was taken.
Three ambulance calls in Stockton, one in El Dorado Springs.
Saturday, Aug. 3: Received a call from Nevada police stating someone threw rocks at his car and his nephew’s car, damaging both. Transferred to St. Clair County.
Traffic stop near Westside Marine, Stockton. A warning was given.
Traffic stop near Orleans Trail Beach. Jacob Miller was arrested and released.
Received a call of property damage on 1774 Road, Stockton. A herd of cattle went through the yard and some got in the garage and knocked over a motorcycle. Handled by officer.
Received a call of a drive-off from Hot Spot, Stockton. The vehicle was located at the first boat ramp and a very detailed note was left by an officer on the vehicle to go pay for fuel.
Received a call of cattle out on Airport Road, Stockton. Handled by an officer.
Received a call from an officer en route to El Dorado Springs for agency assistance. A male was said to be on the porch with a gun, but a mistake was made as it was not a gun. The scene was clear and no report was taken.
One ambulance call in Stockton, three in El Dorado Springs. Received a report of a residential fire on Owen Mill Road, Stockton, later canceled.
El Dorado Police
The El Dorado Springs Police Department incident report for July 29-Aug. 4.
Tuesday, July 30: Officers arrested Paul E. Langford, 42, for a Vernon County felony warrant charging him with vehicle theft, with a $10,000 cash bond. He was transported to the Vernon County Jail pending bond and a court appearance.
Wednesday, July 31: Officers arrested Kenneth C. Cerny Jr., 45, El Dorado Springs, for a Cedar County felony warrant charging him with fourth-degree domestic assault, with a $5,000 bond. He was transported to the Cedar County Jail pending bond and a court appearance.
Thursday, Aug. 1: Officers responded to a reported theft from a motor vehicle at 324 W. Marshall. The investigation revealed the theft of a 2020 license plate renewal sticker. A report was taken and the investigation continues.
Officers were dispatched to 1301 E. Industrial Parkway, Southwest Missouri Psychiatric Rehabilitation Center, concerning a reported assault. A suspect has been identified, a report was taken and the investigation continues.
Officers responded to an assault at 113 W. Cruce. A report was taken and the investigation continues.
Officers responded to an assault at 308 N. Grand. A report was taken and the investigation continues.
Officers responded to a burglary with a larceny at 110 E. Poplar. A report was taken and the investigation continues.
Friday, Aug. 2: Officers responded to a report of trespassing at 601 E. Gentry. The investigation resulted in the arrest of Tyler W. Miller, 28, El Dorado Springs, charging him with possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of less than 35 grams of marijuana. He was released on summonses pending a court appearance.
Officers responded to an assault at 511 S.Main concerning. The investigation resulted in the arrest of Christina M. Jewell, 36, El Dorado Springs, charging her with fourth-degree assault, resisting arrest, property damage and peace disturbance. She was released on summons pending a court appearance.
Saturday, Aug. 3: Officers responded to a larceny at 105 E. Hayden Ave., Storage Unit 315. A report was taken and the investigation continues.
Officers responded to a larceny at 909 S. Main. The investigation revealed the theft of a green three-turtle totem yard ornament. A report was taken and the investigation.
In the case of all arrests, it must be remembered the charge is merely an accusation and all defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.
Commission Minutes
The Cedar County Commission met Monday, July 29. Present were presiding commissioner Marlon Collins, northern commissioner Don Boultinghouse, southern commissioner Robert Foster and county clerk Heather York.
Commission minutes for Monday, July 15, and Monday, July 22, were approved.
The commission met with assessor Chad Pyle, who requested to process court order 24668 through 24677, to add-on the assessed valuation of newly purchased personal property.
Bill Seitz stopped in to report Stump Ford Bridge on 1201 Road needs debris cleaned away from the bridge as it is impeding water flow and putting pressure on the bridge.
The commission met with Sheriff James McCrary. Weekly report of inmate housing: 50 from out of county, five from Cedar County, total 55.
The commission reviewed e-mail from Jana Witt, Cedar County Memorial Hospital CEO, notifying commission of the resignation of Johnnie Walker from the CCMH Board of Trustees. A follow-up email recommended Brent Bland to fill the position until the April 2020 general municipal election is held.
Motion by Boultinghouse to appoint Brent Bland to fill the vacancy by Walker until the April 2020 election; seconded by Foster. Collins, Foster and Boultinghouse all voted yes.
Bid opening for Myers Bridge. No bids were presented for the project.
The commission met with road and bridge supervisor D.J. Ford, who discussed Stump Ford Bridge, 601, 1550 (Wagoner Road), 1101 and 351 roads.
Priscilla Claren thanked the road and bridge crew for a sign relocation.
Anterior Communications updated the status of VOIP system. Equipment should arrive this week.
Tom Rodgers stopped in to report continued concern over a washout on 1550 Road (Wagoner Road) due to recently cleared land washing topsoil into the road and excavators crossing in the ditch.
The commission met with Marty Matters of Marty Matters Construction, LLC to discuss his interest in the Myers Bridge project. He estimated two weeks per wall plus form rental. He will return Monday, Aug. 5, with a form rental price and further project discussion.
Vicky Reed stopped in to report 900 Road has a sandy bog on the top of the hill and needs gravel.
Byron Hamilton stopped in to update the commission on 590 Road. One neighbor has a culvert being shipped to his barn. A second culvert still needs to be purchased and Hamilton is still spraying.
Motion by Foster to retain Boultinghouse as the current Cedar County representative for the West Central Missouri Community Action Agency Board of Directors; seconded by Collins. Collins, Foster and Boultinghouse all voted yes.
The Commission reviewed the Cedar County Memorial Hospital audit report for Feb. 1, 2018-Jan. 31, 2019.
Bills and payroll were approved.
Transfers
Pam Hamilton, Stanley L. Green and Howard Gene and Marge Marshall to Pam Hamilton and Stanley L. Green, land in sec. 22, twsp. 34, range 28.
Pam Hamilton, Stanley L. Green and Howard Gene and Marge Marshall to Pam Hamilton and Stanley L. Green, land in sec. 22, twsp. 34, range 28.
Donna Louise Ledford to Joel Curtis Ledford, lots 10-12 and part of lot 46, block 3, R.L. Hayes Addition to the Town of Stockton.
Joel C. Ledford to Donna Underwood, lots 10-12 and part of lot 46, block 3, R.L. Hayes Addition to the Town of Stockton.
Clinton D. and Samantha L. Bolen to Clinton D. and Samantha L. Bolen, land in sec. 4, twsp. 33, range 25.
Monkey Bidness LLC to Mark Piette dba Piette’s Café LLC, lots 2-4 and parts of lots 1-2 and 8, block 12, Original Fremont (Stockton).
Millsap & Singer PC and Dan M. and Elma Y. Kirby to Simmons Bank, lots 16-18, block 2, Cedar Gap.
Thomas F. Sr. and Marcia A. Casey to Rusty L. and Debra L. Kephart, part of lot 8, block 2, Original El Dorado Springs.
Travis, Jennifer, Bryce and Susan Payne to Jaycob L. Jamsek, lot 3 and part of lot 2, Thompson’s Third Addition to El Dorado Springs.
Richard and Tasha M. Gilbo to Dale Steinhoff, land in sec. 3, twsp. 35, range 28.
Justin D. and Jennifer York to J. Ryan and Rachel M. Pate, part of block 10, Corbin and Hall’s Addition to Stockton.
Cheryl L. Cilles and Carla K. Schloman to Gary W. and Vickie R. Lewis, land in sec. 16, twsp. 34, range 26.
Robert Wayne Pennock, trustee of the Beulah M. Pennock Trust, to Jan Renee Eck, trustee of the Jan Renee Eck Trust, land in sec. 4, twsp. 34, range 28; land in lots 2-6, sec. 6, twsp. 34, range 38; and lot 7, Sandstone Hills.
Robert Wayne Pennock, trustee of the Beulah M. Pennock Trust, to Joyce Ann Volk, trustee of the Gary L. Pennock Trust, land in secs. 5-8, and 14, twsp. 34, range 28; and land in lots 1-2, sec. 6, twsp. 34, range 28.
Robert Wayne Pennock, trustee of the Beulah M. Pennock Trust, to Jan Renee Eck, trustee of the Jan Renee Eck Trust, land in lots 3-7, sec. 1, twsp. 34, range 29.
Derrick Beeks to Russell Booth, lots 1-3, block 3, Dunnaway’s First Addition to Caplinger Mills.
John M. Parmley, trustee of the Leander J. Parmley Living Trust, to Joshua G. Baker, land in lot 1, sec. 4, twsp. 35, range 25; and land in sec. 4, twsp. 35, range 25.
Waterman Homes LLC to CMH Homes Inc., land in sec. 1, twsp. 33, range 27.
Kevin Wills and Lisa R. Wills to Annette Tankersley and Oliver Kenney, lot 297, block 39, Cruce’s West Addition to El Dorado Springs.
Gideon M. Andra to Clayton Williams, land in lot 1, sec. 19, twsp. 35, range 25.
Gideon M. Andra to Clayton Williams, land in lot 1, sec. 19, twsp. 35, range 25.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.