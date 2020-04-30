The Missouri Public Service Commission has approved a request filed by Spire Missouri, Inc. seeking to extend a temporary variance from certain commission rules and company tariffs, which will allow Spire to continue suspending natural gas service disconnections for residential or commercial customers. In addition, Spire will continue to waive any late payment charges.
Spire asked the temporary variances remain in effect through Sunday, May 31.
On March 18, the Public Service Commission granted a request filed by Spire which sought a variance, until Friday, May 1, from any disconnection provisions in commission rules.
Spire also requested a variance from tariff provisions regarding assessing late payment charges that might accrue for service rendered between March 1-May 1.
Spire asked for the variances to avoid any utility-related actions that would impair the ability of its customers to remain in their homes or obtain vital services during the COVID-19 emergency.
Spire West provides natural gas service to approximately 517,500 customers, including Cedar County.
Consumers looking for utility company contact information can go to the Missouri Public Service Commission website at www.psc.mo.gov.
