Camp Valor Outdoors and the American Legion Post 230 partnered together for a three-day free event for wounded, ill or injured veterans. Lodging, meals, licenses, fishing equipment were provided from Tuesday, May 11, through Thursday, May 13, at the Owl Haven Motel.
Participants fished Tuesday afternoon and all day on Wednesday.
This year is the fourth year the Stockton American Legion Post 230 has attempted to host Camp Valor Outdoors. Last year's event had been canceled due to COVID-19.
Camp Valor Outdoors organizes hunting, fishing, shooting and other outdoor activities throughout the United States. Stockton's American Legion District Commander, Bill Anderson, just happened to be on the board of directors at Camp Valor Outdoors.
No money is raised from this event as everything is paid for by the post from funds raised during the Veteran's Day 5K, Walnut Festival activities, and a grant from American Legion National headquarters. The event is an expense-free outing for Camp Valor Outdoors.
"Having a good understanding of what CVO does, it was a natural fit for us to organize fishing events for injured warriors since we live near Stockton Lake," event coordinator Larry Griffin said. "Helping and healing our warriors is a priority for all American Legion Posts."
In the first year of the event, the legion hosted five injured warriors. For the second year, the organization hosted eight wounded warriors. This year, Post 230 hosted 13 warriors.
"We planned to host ten veterans," Griffin said. "But we received some late applicants that we couldn't refuse."
During previous years, Post 230 relied on American Legion members and their boats to take our warriors fishing.
This year, due to the increased interest in the event, members reached out to local fishermen Les Jarman, Roy Anderson and Fred Wellman to help guide the warriors.
Although not veterans, the three soon became part of the team and enjoyed the time spent on the water with the warriors, according to Griffin.
Eleven boats hit the water to pursue walleye and crappie, although a couple of bass and catfish were also caught.
Approximately 50 people attended the fish fry Wednesday evening, including CVO warriors, guides, American Legion Post 230 and Auxiliary members. Attendees enjoyed food with adult beverages, storytelling, and bonding of brothers, which were the only other activities during the two-day event.
"This year's event went smooth as silk and everyone had a great time," Griffin said.
