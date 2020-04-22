Governor Mike Parson recently extended the statewide “Stay Home Missouri” order through Sunday, May 3, and announced the state’s initial framework to help Missouri safely and gradually move into the recovery phase of COVID-19.
“We are seeing very early signs in the data leading us to be cautiously optimistic Missouri is beginning to slow the course of the infection and see improvement, even in our hardest hit areas like St. Louis and Kansas City,” Parson said. “Today, I am extending the ‘Stay Home Missouri’ Order through Sunday, May 3, so we can prepare to reopen the economy and get Missourians back to work.”
Parson thanked Missourians for their efforts and commitment to following the “Stay Home Missouri” order, which has helped improve projections for the course of COVID-19 in Missouri.
“I’m so proud of the people of Missouri,” Parson said. “You have listened. You have taken social distancing seriously. You have looked out for each other, and you have followed the Stay Home Order. Because of your diligent efforts and sacrifices, we are able to put Missourians back to work.”
Between now and May 4, the Governor’s Office will continue to monitor the situation and work with Missouri’s hospitals, healthcare providers, public health experts, business leaders and state departments to develop a plan.
The state’s approach to recovery will be deliberate and data-driven with two initial phases intended to protect those most at risk of exposure to COVID-19 while returning Missouri to a new normal.
“Missouri is incredibly diverse, and our reopening efforts will be careful, deliberate, and done in phases,” Parson said. “We must be ready for a slow but steady road to recovery with some sort of social distancing continuing even as we begin to reopen the economy. I look forward to seeing Missourians safe, healthy and back to work.”
Parson’s “Stay Home Missouri” order took effect on Monday, April 6, stating individuals currently residing within the state of Missouri shall avoid leaving their homes or places of residence unless necessary. All guidelines in the order will remain the same.
Parson highlights “Show Me Strong” recovery plan
Parson highlighted Missouri’s “Show Me Strong” Recovery Plan to safely and gradually reopen the state’s economy following Thursday, April 16’s extension of the “Stay Home Missouri” Order.
Parson was joined by Missouri Department of Economic Development Director Rob Dixon, Missouri Department of Public Safety Director Sandy Karsten and Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services Director Dr. Randall Williams.
“Between now and May 4, we will continue to monitor the situation and work with Missouri's hospitals, healthcare providers, public health experts, business leaders, and state departments to develop a data driven plan,” Parson said. “We will also be reaching out to the business community, as well as local county and city government, to put these plans in place for May 4th and begin the first phase of reopening Missouri.”
The plan is deliberate and data-driven with two initial phases intended to protect those most at risk of exposure to COVID-19 while returning Missouri to a new normal. Additionally, the “Show Me Strong Recovery” plan rests on four essential pillars:
•Rapidly expand testing capacity and volume in the state, including testing for those who are currently contagious and those who have developed immunity to the virus.
•Expand reserves of PPE by opening public and private supply chains and continuing to utilize Missouri businesses in this effort.
•Continue to monitor and, if necessary, expand hospital and healthcare system capacity, including isolation and alternate care facilities for those who cannot self-quarantine at home.
•Improve ability to predict potential outbreaks using Missouri's public health data.
This framework will allow the state to work through a gradual reopening, leading to broader economic recovery. Specifically, Missouri’s economic recovery plans will focus on the diversity of Missouri – its people, businesses, communities, and infrastructure, among others.
Missouri is still currently in the immediate response phase and will soon move to the gradual reopening phase driven by Missouri-specific public health data.
“No matter how long it takes, I assure you we will recover from this and come back better than before. I look forward to seeing Missourians safe, healthy, and back to work,” Parson said.
Also during today’s briefing, Director Dixon provided an update on several other economic development relief efforts.
Early in the state’s COVID-19 response efforts, Parson directed the Missouri State Emergency Management Agency and DED to seek assistance for Missouri businesses through the U.S. Small Business Administration’s Economic Injury Disaster Loan program.
As a result, 46,481 Missouri small businesses have been approved for the SBA Paycheck Protection Program, ranking Missouri tenth in the nation for the number of businesses that have been approved.
In total, these businesses were approved for more than $7.5 billion, putting Missouri at fifteenth in the nation for total dollars approved.
Yesterday, the SBA announced it has subscribed its full $350 billion for the program, and there is no additional funding available.
Earlier today, Parson and DED announced more than $3 million in state grants to help expand broadband internet service to 4,400 Missouri homes, businesses and farms.
Along with other state departments, DED has also created a web page that lists broadband discounts, waivers, and free resources available to Missourians during the COVID-19 pandemic. These efforts are intended to help ensure citizens have continued access to necessary services and businesses remain connected to customers in today’s economy.
Additionally, DED’s Missouri One Start Division is working to connect healthcare workers with healthcare facilities in need of more staff.
