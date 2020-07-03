Several Cedar County offices will be closed Friday, July 3 and Saturday July 4, in observation of Independence Day. The Cedar County Courthouse, El Dorado Springs Chamber of Commerce, El Dorado Springs City Hall, Stockton City Hall, El Dorado Springs Branch Library, Stockton Branch Library, USDA Farm Services Agency, Cedar County Health Department, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Stockton Lake Project Office, Cedar County Department of Social Services and Stockton License Office.
