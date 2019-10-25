Posted 10/25/2019 at 8:00 a.m.
Notice is hereby given that the Cedar County Commission will conduct a meeting from 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. on Monday, October 28, 2019 in room 5 of the Cedar County Courthouse.
The tentative agenda of this meeting includes:
9:00 a.m.Assessor, Chad Pyle for Weekly Court Orders
Road & Bridge Supervisor, D.J. Ford.
The tentative agenda of this meeting will include a vote to close part of this meeting pursuant to 610.021(18) and 610.021(01) RSMo.
