April is volunteer month and specifically, this is volunteer week.
When I ponder the role volunteers play in our city and county, I am overwhelmed by the spirit and generosity of so many. It is no secret America has a history of volunteerism dating back to the original colonies.
The ethic of citizens donating their time, talents and resources is what makes Stockton tick.
Have you ever considered how many volunteer hours are worked on our behalf every week?
Think of our volunteer fire department, cemetery board, park board, city arts council, our own solar gardener and consultant on all things green. Special projects the city has been involved in, such as bringing the Wall That Heals to town and Complete Streets project. This list is the tip of the iceberg and does not include civic organizations, the veterans organizations, organizations serving seniors, first-responders and the hundreds of volunteers affiliated with local churches, schools and our nursing home. Throngs of people have banded together to serve our city by picking-up trash and enhancing our trails while honoring loved ones — the list is endless.
I would like to tell you I am planning a steak dinner to honor all the volunteers affiliated with our city ... but this would require a group of volunteers to raise the money, cook the dinner and clean up, so, you see where I am going with this.
There is no denying it ... volunteers are the lifeblood of a small town. The next time you see a volunteer, thank them. Without each and every one of them, our little piece of the world would look very different.
Mary Norell, Mayor
Stockton
