The last few weeks have been challenging for our city. Many of us have been nervous about the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and how it will affect our community. Please know city leadership and city employees are working diligently to keep our community safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.
City Hall’s lobby is closed to the public and all transactions can be handled by using the drive through. Payments also can be made online, permits can be downloaded from our website and we can always be reached by phone at 276-5210.
There have been three confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Stockton area. Continue to follow the orders of Governor Mike Parson and Cedar County Office of Emergency Management by washing your hands, practicing social distancing, not touching your face — the best way to flatten the curve is stay home. We at the city are continuing to work with Cedar County Emergency Management and Cedar County Health Department for additional updates and procedures.
Mary Norell, Mayor
City of Stockton
